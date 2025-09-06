Denim Days With Alia

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been named the Global Brand Ambassador for Levi’s, following her high-profile collaborations with L’Oréal Paris and Gucci. The move signals a fresh chapter in the brand’s women’s wear strategy, spotlighting relaxed fits and looser silhouettes. In a joint Instagram post with Levi’s, Alia donned a full denim look, captioned: “Excited to step into this one with Levi’s as their global brand ambassador. Denim days, here we go!”

“Denim is about celebrating who you really are,” Alia said in a statement, adding that jeans are not just garments but “something you live in and make your own… connecting people across countries and generations.”