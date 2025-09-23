Deepika’s H’wood Return With Vin Diesel?

Deepika Padukone is reportedly set for her second Hollywood outing opposite her XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star, Vin Diesel.

Vin, who played Xander Cage in the hit action franchise, recently posted on Instagram: “Groot’s return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder’s Oath, Xander’s next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan… Grateful for you all… Hope to make you proud.”