Deepika’s Brand Gets Nyaka Investment

Deepika Padukone’s premium skincare brand 82°E is to be taken over by beauty brand Nykaa, which will acquire a majority stake in the enterprise and expand its portfolio. The move is aimed at strengthening Nykaa’s customer base while also giving a new lease of life to Deepika’s brand.

Launched in 2022, 82°E has been floundering, reporting a 30 percent decline in its Rs 14.7 crore revenue in 2025, which sent its losses tumbling to Rs 12.26 crore.

The brand struggled to gain traction in India’s competitive beauty market. Positioned as a luxury skincare brand, the premium pricing of between Rs 1200 and Rs 3500 for 50 ml vials and tubs was seen as one of the reasons for alienating consumers.

“Celebrity brands, not only in India but the world over, fail because of the assumption that the consumer will pay a premium for the celebrity association. No, they won’t. The product needs to be great and priced at no premium over functionality. The celebrity is an attribute to promote the brand; the execution should be done by business managers,” says a brand consultant.

Radhika Ghai, founder and CEO, kindlife, endorses this view. “The rise of celebrity brands has reshaped D2C globally, but the real story lies in execution. Gen Z consumers, in particular, can spot inauthenticity instantly. They look for the sync between the celebrity’s persona, the product quality and the brand story. Celebrity is the starting point, not the entire narrative.”

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif’s make-up brand Kay Beauty continues to succeed. Known for its quirky nail paints, glossy lipsticks, long lasting eyeliners and concealers, all at prices starting at Rs 300, it has a strong base. The brand reported nearly Rs 350 crore in gross sales in 2025.

Similarly, Kriti Sanon’s skincare brand Hyphen, actively promoted by the actor, offers vegan and clinically approved products at affordable prices.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor and Isha Ambani launched the Akind skincare brand. Mira, who has carved her own identity beyond her husband’s image, followed it up by launching her wellness centre, Dhun in Mumbai. However, its exorbitant prices – the packages ranging from Rs 3000 to Rs 2 lakh – were called out by several consumers. She has since modified the rates.

“Celebrities are a high-impact distribution engine. But what we’ve seen with Gen Z is that they demand coherence. The story needs to add up. Product, persona, and purpose must align, or the brand doesn’t last,” says Radhika Ghai.