Deepika To Train With Korean Stunt Team

Amidst all the criticism about her rigid work timings, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for his home production King in Poland. In November, she will start preparing for her stunts in Atlee’s untitled film with Allu Arjun. According to a source close to the actress, “In Atlee’s film her stunts will be supervised by a Korean team of stunt choreographers.” And Deepika does not even need to lose any weight to look right for the warrior part, the source shared. She is already fighting fit!

Deepika has always enjoyed action roles, the source noted, adding, the last time she did her own stunts was in China To Chandni Chowk.



