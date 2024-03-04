Deepika to dub in Telugu?

Soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone will enthral the audience in an enterprising role in her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas. While the filmmakers have kept her role under wraps so far, she is reportedly playing Padma, an intense role in the narrative. The actress has wrapped up her shooting portion recently, and the film has already commenced it’s post production work.

We have reliably learnt that the actress has evinced interest to dub for her lines in the Telugu version. Apparently, the actress told the filmmakers that she is game to push herself the extra mile to dub for her part in Telugu. The filmmakers too felt happy with her commitment and have welcomed her decision.

“Deepika felt her role on screen would be comprehensive and authentic if she can bring in her own voice. Although she is an alien to the language (Telugu), she said that she would put efforts to pull it off,” informs a source in the know. The film’s director Nag Ashwin will take the final call after a voice test modulation.