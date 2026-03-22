Deepika MIA from ‘Dhurandhar’ celebrations

Why is Deepika Padukone not part of husband Ranveer Singh’s celebrations over his glorious triumph? Dhurandhar 1 and 2 have broken all records. Ranveer Singh is dancing, literally, with joy. But his wife, Deepika Padukone, is missing from every celebration.

In contrast is Yami Gautam Dhar, seen everywhere, basking in her husband’s glory.

Netizens are confused, Ranveer’s fans are worried with Deepika being MIA.

A very close friend of the couple says: “Deepika and Ranveer decided mutually to stay away from the Dhurandhar 2 celebrations. There is a reason for it. During the release of Dhurandhar 1 when she praised the film she was heavily trolled, so much so that she had to take down her comments. This time she is lying low. Doesn’t mean she isn’t happy for Ranveer. Deepika is lost in her own world. She has various commitments of her own. And whatever time she can spare, she spends with her daughter.”