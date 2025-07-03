 Top
Deepika Joins Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 8:55 PM IST

This accolade places her alongside other notable actors like Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, and Timothée Chalamet

Deepika Padukone (Image:DC)

Deepika Padukone is all set to create history as she becomes the first Indian actor to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced her inclusion in the Motion Pictures category for the Class of 2026, placing her alongside prominent international names from this year, such as Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore.

Her inclusion is especially notable, as she becomes the first Indian performer to be granted this honour in the Walk of Fame’s long-standing history.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
deepika padukone 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
