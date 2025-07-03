Deepika Joins Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Deepika Padukone is all set to create history as she becomes the first Indian actor to get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced her inclusion in the Motion Pictures category for the Class of 2026, placing her alongside prominent international names from this year, such as Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore.

Her inclusion is especially notable, as she becomes the first Indian performer to be granted this honour in the Walk of Fame’s long-standing history.