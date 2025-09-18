Deepika Exits ‘Kalki 2’

In a twist fans didn’t see coming, Vyjayanthi Movies has confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Announcing the news on social media, the makers said, “This is to officially announce that Deepika will not be part of our upcoming sequel. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD 2 deserves that commitment and much more.” Deepika’s role as the pregnant woman carrying the child believed to be Lord Kalki was pivotal to the first installment, which ended with Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) protecting her and Prabhas revealed as the warrior Karna.

This isn’t the first time Deepika has stepped back from a high-profile project — she was earlier replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit after creative differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Still, the actor’s slate remains packed. She’s teaming up with Allu Arjun in AA26, where her warrior look has already created a storm online.

Meanwhile:

More than just dates

Deepika’s sudden walkout from Kalki 2898 AD 2 has stirred more than “scheduling talk.” Insiders whisper she sought a 25% fee hike and capped workdays at seven hours — conditions that would spike VFX and production costs while accommodating her entourage. Even sweeteners like a luxe vanity van and flexible timings couldn’t seal the deal. Adding spice, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped laughing emojis on the makers’ post — a pointed nod to her earlier exit from his film. With Kalki now hunting for a replacement and Deepika busy with Atlee’s Allu Arjun project, the industry is left asking: should AA26 be worried too?