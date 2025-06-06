Deepika Dropped From ‘Kalki 2’?

According to the Bollywood grapevine, Deepika’s request for shorter work hours following the birth of her child has not been received well by some filmmakers.

The makers of Kalki are rumoured to be thinking of parting ways with the actor for the second instalment of the franchise. No official statement has, however, been issued.

An informed source, while saying that Deepika had not confirmed that she would be part of the sequel, added, “It will be a while until we start work on the film. Deepika has been professional in fulfilling her work commitments. However, it remains to be seen whether the producers will be willing to accommodate her many demands.”

Sandeep Vanga Reddy reportedly refused to make allowances for Deepika’s request for an eight-hour working day. However, Deepika garnered significant support from filmmaker Mani Ratnam and actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the report of Kalki 2 being made without Deepika. “This is a fact that new mothers do face problems, especially when they want to have work-life balance!" wrote one user. Another said, “But without her how the mother part will be played!”