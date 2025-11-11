De De Pyaar De 2 Was an Incredible Experience, Say Madhavan and Rakul

R. Madhavan plays Rakul Preet Singh’s father in De De Pyaar De 2, and the actress is in awe of her on-screen dad! She and Madhavan talk about their experiences on the sets of the film.

R Madhavan:

I’ve learnt from Ajay (Devgn) Sir

Like Ajay Sir, I don’t compete on set. The whole idea is to do the best we can for the sake of the character and the film. I’ve learnt from Ajay Sir that when the story works, the film works, everything works for everybody. On the other hand, if I am only worried about what I am doing, and getting insecure about it, then it's the wrong approach towards a film.

The comfort level in working for Ajay Sir is incredible!

With Ajay Sir, I have freedom. He makes it so easy for us to work that I go above and beyond what is written, and he allows me the freedom to do that. I feel so special when I am on the set with him and readily said Yes when I was offered the chance to work with him again, after Shaitaan. I feel totally loved and taken care of, and I am treated like a king. And I think that is all that that an actor can ever ask for.

Rakul Preet Singh:

I have always been a fan of Maddy Sir

It was amazing to play his daughter. We had many interesting conversations, Iearnt so much from him. He’s a fantastic actor, and he helped me enhance my own performance too.

He’s a really grounded.

He’s an amazing human being. Despite having years of experience in the industry, he demonstrates the importance of staying grounded. It’s been an absolute delight working with him.

The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, picks up the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they navigate love, laughter and drama as Ashish meets Ayesha’s parents, with Madhavan’s character playing the key obstacle to their happy-ever-after. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 14.