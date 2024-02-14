As Valentine’s Day approaches, there’s a new way to find companionship – through AI! Forget regular dating apps; now, you can chat with AI-powered friends. Myanima.ai has a cool girlfriend, and there are other options like Romantic AI and My AI Girlfriend. Even OpenAI has a GPT Store with digital boyfriends and girlfriends. Well, did you watch the new Bollywood movie – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya? If not, let’s explore what AI companions can bring to the table.

“Talking to these AI friends is exciting! They can say cool things in different languages,” says a person who tried it out, but wanted to remain anonymous. Some online websites, such as CrushonAI, can make these AI friends more personal by giving them a special name or look. Some are like “troublemaker girlfriends,” while others are described as “handsome, smart, wealthy, and dominant.”

Human vs. Machine

People have different feelings about these AI friends. Some like the excitement, but others miss the feelings that come with human connections. “It’s about finding a balance between tech and real connections,” says someone who tried it, showing how it’s important to mix both worlds. Vinod K Singh, a tech expert, thinks these AI friends can be stress relievers. But, he also worries they might replace real human relationships, which is a big question. “AI friends are stress-free, but we’re not sure if they can replace real connections,” says Singh, talking about the good and tricky sides.

How times are evolving! Engaging in delightful conversations with AI companions is now an option. The concept of digital romantic partners is not entirely new, tracing its roots back to 1992 with the advent of romance simulation video games. As the years have passed, these virtual companions have undergone substantial development, reaching a level of sophistication where individuals have openly shared genuine romantic feelings towards chatbots.

AI pals vs. human comfort

However, the question is — Can AI companions ever replace or even match the comfort of speaking with a human companion? A 23-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, used this AI chatbot and felt that it could be as “spicy” as he wanted it to be and hence he chatted for quite a long time. However, he felt that it was more about his imaginat ion. “The one who cannot imagine the wild, would not enjoy chatting with an AI companion as on the other side there is no human but a machine.”

Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs, says, “AI companions, such as those posing as girlfriends or boyfriends, are crafted to emulate human interaction. They can engage in conversations, learn from interactions, and even replicate human emotions to some extent. Nevertheless, they lack the genuine emotional depth and understanding inherent in human relationships, potentially resulting in superficial connections that contribute to prolonged feelings of isolation.” Additionally, the growing prevalence of AI companions raises concerns about the escalating problem of loneliness and social isolation in society. Relying on AI for companionship suggests a deficiency in meaningful human interactions, revealing a broader societal issue that cannot be addressed through technological solutions alone.

Liberty Vittert, a professor of data science, shared with The Sun, an international newspaper, that within approximately 10 years, there could be a point where physical AI robots possess the capability to fulfil the emotional and sexual needs of humans. Vittert highlighted the consistent positivity of AI companions, emphasising their unwavering support without experiencing fatigue, grumpiness, or bad days. She predicted that with advancements in technology, people might eventually turn to AI robots as substitutes for human partners, providing satisfaction both emotionally and sexually, especially for men.

This also resonates with the all-new Bollywood movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Sanon’s character is an AI-based robot and the movie clearly shows the good and the bad parts of it while dealing with humans.

Summing up in points, your AI companions can lack genuine emotional depth and understanding inherent in human relationships, making them unable to fully comprehend and respond to complex human emotions. While AI companions can simulate conversation and engagement, their interactions are superficial. AI companions may mimic empathy, but it is based on pre-programmed responses rather than genuine understanding, limiting their ability to provide true comfort during emotionally challenging situations.

Well, your AI companion can be good for you and it can equally be a threat to your mental health. It is up to you to decide. She is not human! She is just a technology and it should be remembered while having a chat with her. But the reality is, she exists! Happy Valentine’s Day!

Here’s what your AI companion comes with:

Constant Availability: AI companions are available 24x7, providing continuous companionship and support without the limitations of human schedules.

Non-Judgmental Interaction: Users can freely express themselves without fear of judgment, creating a safe space for open conversations without social constraints.

Customization: AI companions can be tailored to individual preferences, allowing users to shape their virtual companions’ personalities, interests, and appearances.

Predictable Positivity: AI companions maintain a consistent positive attitude, offering unwavering encouragement and support, and providing a reliable source of comfort.

Privacy: Interactions with AI companions are private, allowing users to share personal thoughts and feelings without concerns about confidentiality, fostering a sense of security.