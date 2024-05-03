Culinary Delights Of Shefs

Good food is like true love. Everyone’s on the lookout for it. Fortunately, with a burgeoning number of talented women chefs on the home shores, a scrumptious meal — that meshes the lure of the global palate with a traditional comfort fare — isn’t necessarily one that requires you to travel miles or cross seven seas. Offering a one-of-a kind experience to the residents of Bengaluru, ‘Shefs at The Leela’ is a renowned culinary initiative in collaboration with ‘Dean With Us’ (Rupali Dean and Akanksha Dean), aiming

to globally inspire, recognize, and empower female culinary talent, who’re revolutionising the food scene — one plate at a time. In a candid chat, three leading chefs share the inside track on what’s rustling inside of the kitchens as they team up for the sixth edition of the prestigious culinary event.

Savvy Taste Buds

Much like most things in life, every cooking story is different. And, chef Prerana Bandal staunchly vouches for the ideology. “Cooking to me is storytelling. Being a female voice, this has been a wonderful journey with great learning and support in an industry that raises a toast to good food,” says Bandal, who quips how the humble yet supremely versatile anda remains her favourite. “I see them as a creative tool. My kitchen never runs out of eggs!”

Chef Radhika Khandelwal, who’s gearing up to rustle up a storm with her signature offering— Sabudana Coconut Risotto at the event says that her cooking style is characterised by a relentless focus on the quality and origin of ingredients. “I place a strong emphasis on showcasing lesser-known produce through contemporary techniques, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity,” she says. “The meal combines the comforting flavours of my beloved sabudana khichdi with the fiery kick of Rajasthan’s laal maas. The crispy papad adds a satisfying crunch, while the tangy zing of black lime finishes each bite with a delightful twist.”

From idli to sourdough bread and kosher dill pickles to brie cheese, underscoring the pervasive presence of traditional cooking in our daily gastronomic experiences is what forms the basis of chef Devika Kumari’s culinary offerings. “Traditional techniques of fermentation are what I am intrigued by. Fermentation stands as a foundational element in all culinary traditions,” she opines, adding, “Speaking for myself, and the sweet part of the menu, I am making the Fresh Alphonso mango, passion fruit and Banana Sorbet, a pre-dessert, the Mille Feuille and the Petit Fours. The petit fours showcased here represent a collection of my most beloved creations, crafted through years of experience. Each petit fours is a flavour explosion, embodying the essence of premium patisserie with its distinct depth of flavour and texture, a testament to my commitment to culinary excellence.”

Creating Culinary Masterpieces

Shefs at The Leela’ is a fresh and creative idea celebrating women’s success in hospitality. It’s about giving everyone a fair chance and taking real steps to support women’s achievements. By creating a platform that appreciates diversity and talent, we as the curators aim to inspire and nurture a welcoming community. This initiative hopes to spark a larger movement across the industry for equal opportunities and recognition.

Picture a couple of artists, each bringing their distinct style and technique, collaborating to craft a masterpiece. Swap the paintbrush for a spatula, the easel for a kitchen counter, and behold — creative partnerships between chefs for an event like this. These collaborations blend diverse culinary approaches, offering new horizons in food presentation and event design.”— Rupali & Akanksha Dean,Partners, Dean With Us

