Crispy crunchy delights – Papads

Whether it’s the spicy masala papads of North India, the Plain small apalam of South, the rice papads from Gujarat, or the Gahu Kurdai papads (wheat) of Maharashtra, the diversity shows India's culinary tradition. Papad in various regions of India is also called pappadam, pampad, happala, poppadam, and apalam.

Besides being sold as street food Papads are served in restaurants too. They are not just an integral part of Indian food but have also found a place in global cuisine. Oscar-winning Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan has said in an interview, that his favourite Indian food besides Kadai chicken is the crunchy poppadom (papad). Actress Kareena Kapoor has shared on social media that she eats papad with achar and khichdi on the day of Makar Sankranti. Shilpa Shetty’s comfort food too is Khichdi with roasted papad.

Benefits

When consumed in moderation, papads have health benefits. “Dal-based papads provide plant-based protein. The spices in papad, such as black pepper, asafetida, and cumin, can help improve digestion. Low in calories (when roasted) papads made from lentils, are suitable for gluten-intolerant individuals” says Nikita More Dietician and Functional Nutritionist.

Right way to eat papad

Opt for roasted or microwave-cooked papads over deep-fried ones to keep away from trans fats, which can be harmful if consumed frequently. “Choose homemade or preservative-free options to avoid excessive additives. Pair papad with meals instead of eating it alone to balance salt intake. Avoid eating too much papad as it is high in sodium, which can contribute to bloating and high blood pressure. People with acidity or digestive issues should limit spicy papads as they may trigger discomfort,” adds More.

Rooted in tradition

Homemade papads are still a cherished tradition in many homes, though ready-made ones (ready to roast or fry) are easily available. “Papads are often handmade in summer for the entire year and it’s a group activity for families, especially women to bond. There are special papads made for the fasts such as potato, banana or sago Papad. It is a versatile ingredient and in Rajasthan, papad sabzi often (with tomato gravy or curd) is made. As Rajasthan lacked fresh veggies this came in handy and it shows the adaptability of Indian cuisine, making the use of available ingredients while ensuring taste and nutrition.” says Neha Deepak Shah, chef-content creator and MasterChef India Season 4 runner-up.

Papad in a modern avatar

Papad is not just a crunchy snack; it can be a versatile ingredient in various culinary creations. Crushed papad can be used as a topping for chaats, salads, wraps etc. Papad has now transformed into a multi-purpose delicacy with varieties such as spinach, ragi and even peri-peri. Says Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk and SJI Gourmet. “These new variations add to papad’s unique nutritional profiles and appeal to health-conscious individuals and adventurous food lovers alike. The redefined wraps, salads and bhel bend the traditional taste of papad to fit the modern culinary scene, enabling versatility to shine. The blending of modern-day papad with diverse cuisines enriches the taste buds of a wide spectrum of people”

Aloo Papad

Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk and SJI Gourmet.

500 g potatoes (boiled, peeled, and mashed)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper powder

¼ tsp chilli powder (Optional)

A few drops of lemon juice

Plastic sheets for spreading

Oil (for greasing)

Method:

Mash boiled potatoes into a smooth paste. Mix in cumin seeds, salt, black pepper, and chilli powder and knead it

Grease plastic sheets with oil.

Roll small portions of dough into balls, and flatten them between the sheets into thin circles Place the rolled papads on a cloth under the sun to dry flipping occasionally. Ensure they are crisp and moisture-free before storing in an airtight container. Fry or roast until golden and crispy when needed.

Tips:

Ensure the potatoes are starchy varieties, which helps in binding. Keep the dough covered while working to prevent it from drying out.

Paneer Patiala

Neha Deepak Shah, chef, content creator and Master Chef India Season 4 runner-up

2 tbsp oil

1 Bay Leaf

Small piece of Cinnamon

1 Black Cardamom

3 Green Cardamom

2 Onions

1 tsp Ginger

2 Green Chillies

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt

12 Cashew, soaked in water

2 tbsp Melon Seeds, Soaked in water

Paneer Filling

1 cup crumbled paneer

¼ cup cheese

¼ cup chopped coriander

½ tsp grated ginger

1 tsp chaat masala

¼ tsp black pepper

Some Kala namak

6 Urad Dal Papads

1 tsp Kastoori Methi

Oil for air frying or deep frying the papad rolls

Method

For the gravy, heat oil in a pan and add the whole spices. Add onion, garlic, ginger and chilli to it along with salt. Cook it until slightly golden then add turmeric powder and let this cool.

Remove the whole spices and blend this gravy to a puree, remove. Then blend soaked cashews and melon seeds into a smooth paste.

Add the gravy back into the pan with 1 tsp oil and cook it. Add the cashew melon paste, Kasoori methi and a little garam masala. Season it and add coriander.

For the Paneer Papad Rolls

Mix all the ingredients for the filling.

Soak papad in water for 30 seconds and place the filling on it. Fold from 2 sides and then roll the papad to make it like a spring roll. Brush with oil and air fry or deep fry. Add these rolls to the gravy, garnish it and serve