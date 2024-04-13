Crime Time

Across the world, people have always been a sucker for crime shows and suspense thrillers. However, the popularity of crime shows on TV and OTT platforms has been unprecedented in the past few years. People are drawn to the gripping nature of crime shows be it Indian or international series that have intricate plots, unexpected twists, and situations that keep viewers engaged. For many viewers watching crime shows sort is a distraction to immerse themselves in a captivating and exciting fictional world.

Crime news and shows have high viewership but the way a news presents a criminal case is different from how a crime centric entertainment depicts a similar case. Today there are various kinds of crime shows such as detective stories, scams, gang wars, police investigations, terrorism, serial killers, kidnapping, legal dramas, murder mysteries, drug dealing, and much more. This variety caters to different viewers who love mystery and suspense. There are many diverse perceptions, feelings, and emotions that can come from watching crime shows. Such shows allow viewers to process their fears in a safe setting. Crime-related books have always been popular, but crime shows on screen allow the audience to be immersed in a real mystery that unfolds before them.

Thrilling Escape

Michelle Khiangte, a public relations professional from Bengaluru finds crime shows incredibly intriguing, especially real-life drama and murder mysteries. She often binge-watches entire seasons in a single sitting due to the suspense and excitement.

“Something is captivating about unravelling complex criminal cases and being engrossed in the intricacies of forensic investigation and psychological profiling. Crime shows provide a thrilling escape into a world of mystery and intrigue, constantly keeping me on the edge of my seat as I try to piece together clues alongside the investigators. Besides exploration of the human psyche, delving into the motivations and complexities behind criminal behaviour keeps me hooked. This psychological aspect entertains and enriches my understanding of human nature and the intricacies of morality.” She also believes that crime shows make her more alert and conscious of her surroundings by shedding light on potential dangers and risks present in society.

Popular Genre

The crime show genre has flourished the most in the streaming era. Be it suspense, gut-wrenching murders, or crimes that send chills down the spine, the web series have it all. “More than 7 thrillers are on mainstream platforms with more to come. What sells gets made. It is a matter of demand and supply. And this cycle keeps changing,” says Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer who has written episodes of shows such as Crime Patrol, Parchaiyan, Episodes of Avinash IPS, and is an international award-winning filmmaker. In real-life crime thrillers, the viewers see stories as they happen but once dramatized it borders on fiction and reality. “Villains always have shades of grey making them intriguing to the writers. Audiences want to know who? What? When, how, and why? of the crimes.

Why else would 100, CID, Crime Patrol, and Delhi Crime 3 et al work? At times crime shows cross the line making Raavan the hero. Which is dangerous. But look at it from a writer’s perspective. If you do not write it, someone else will. And viewers want to know what went on in the mind of the criminal. Or was she guilty? Did he kill? Whether it is Arushi or Indrani or a serial killer, they bring with them new plots, fresh settings, and the potential to be hit. But those who wield the pen must draw the line somewhere.” adds Anusha.

Creative Masterminds

There has been a concern raised that crime shows can inspire criminals to commit crimes. “You can find notorious criminals who have never watched crime shows, and there are teachers who shape the future of our kids and are big fans of our shows. The motivation to commit crimes is not the crime show. We are always extra careful. Sometimes, we have altered parts of real crimes that we deemed could be dangerous if everyone knew these details,” says director Darshan Raj, who along with his brother, Darpan Raj, a writer, has been associated with shows such as Crime Patrol, Code Red, Courtroom, and Savdhaan India. He adds that he has watched all the cricket matches of Virat Kohli, but that does not make him a good batsman so watching crime shows does not make one a criminal. “Information does not give you the tools to alter society, knowledge does, and knowledge comes with responsibility. We have met people who saved their lives as crime shows gave them a mental pattern to detect crime minds. On social media “Savdhaan Rahein, Satark Rahein” is a single line that defines the importance of being alert,” says Darshan.

Crafting Characters

Crime writers must be sensitive and responsible when writing crime. Anuraadha Tewari writer and director, who has co-written films such as Fashion, Jail, and Heroine says that she is careful about not glorifying the wrong. “I am more interested in Whydunnit. I delve into the mind of the criminal and his or her making, rather than just a crime that was committed and solving it. While crime shows depict the dark side of Society, a well-made crime show is a catharsis. It is a way of engaging with the dark side humanly and valuing the good even more. A crime writer must be careful as the content may impact young minds and give out the wrong signal. As a woman writer, I also bring a more feminine angle to crime shows,” she says. Anuraadha says that she has interacted with criminals as well as law officers for research of her shows. “I like to get the facts right. My job is to make crime writing universal, without losing its reality, that everyone should watch and find parallels in normal, ‘real life.’ Hence research is the key to everything,” adds Anuraadha.

Awareness

Crime shows can also be informative, and educative and create awareness about various issues, such as child safety, domestic violence, cybercrime, property, and bank fraud, and more. Crime shows involving child abduction, and exploitation, can raise awareness about the importance of teaching children about safety and recognizing potential threats. By showing realistic depictions of domestic abuse and its effects on victims and families, crime shows highlight the prevalence of this issue and encourage victims to seek help. “With the increasing cases of cybercrime, shows can educate viewers about online threats, like hacking, identity theft, cyberbullying, and scams, and how to protect from becoming victims. Crime shows also illustrate the tactics used by fraudsters to deceive individuals and organizations, thus raising awareness about scams and frauds and empowering viewers to take preventive measures,” says Dr. Rahul Chandhok, Head Psychiatrist, Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospitals.

Avoid Excess

Watching crime shows on screen can have an immediate and visceral impact due to visual and auditory stimuli. Adults should monitor their consumption of crime shows and as parents regulate their children’s exposure, ensuring that viewing habits are age-appropriate.

“Balance watching crime shows with other genres of entertainment, like comedies, documentaries, or uplifting content. to maintain a healthier emotional balance. Also watch a show that promotes positivity, inspiration, and personal growth,” suggests Dr Chandhok.

