Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces a tough test

All eyes are on 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But next week, his opponent won’t be a fast bowler — it will be his CBSE Standard X board examinations, beginning Tuesday. Principal Anjali of Modern Public School, Tezpur, confirms the school has received his admit card. “Whether he appears is his decision,” she says.

A moderate student, Vaibhav, has been exempted from regular attendance due to cricket commitments. The school has consistently supported his sporting journey. His examination centre is Podar International School, where Principal Akhwari Neilkishor Sinha says, “We are proud to host him. He has risen from a small town with limited facilities to make a mark in cricket.”

But there will be no special treatment. “Inside the hall, he is like any other student. No extra facilities,” Sinha adds. If he appears, Vaibhav will write Mathematics (Feb 17), English (Feb 21), Science (Feb 25), Hindi (March 2) and Social Science (March 7).

The District Magistrate has ordered additional security at the centre, anticipating crowds. Outside, he may be a star. Inside, he will face the same question papers as his peers. From Bihar’s Samastipur district to national cricket grounds, Vaibhav’s journey reflects the tightrope young prodigies walk — balancing early fame with academic responsibility. Next week, the teenager swaps the crease for a classroom — and perhaps faces his most important test yet.