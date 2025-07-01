Creepy Crawly Encounters

With rapid urbanisation and dwindling green covers, there has been an increase in man-animal conflicts and wild encounters. The onset of monsoons, and you have the human-snake encounters crawl into the urban sprawl – housing societies, public parks and sometimes even inside homes. Although a majority of the snakes are non-venomous and harmless, the first reaction of many shell-shocked people is to Kill It! However, there are few folks, who will take the trouble of calling snake rescuers. But it’s high time, the society at large is made aware that snakes are not enemies but an essential part of the ecosystem.

Silent Movers

During the monsoons, snakes are in search of warmer spaces. They crawl out of their burrows or dens (now wet and clogged), often seeking shelter to hide themselves into human habitations. That’s when snake sightings occur, and more often than not, all hell breaks loose! Rattled by the confusion and noise, sometimes an agitated snake bites people and tries to escape. Rajath Jamadagni, a herpetologist and snake rescuer from Bangalore says, “As forests and green spaces shrink to make way for expansion of cities, snakes are forced to enter into human settlements in search of food and shelter.” Rajath points out that the “displacement” from its natural habitat gives rise to a conflicting scenario between snakes and humans.

Deadly Encounters

India is home to over 300 species of snakes with over 60 being venomous. The Big four players include the Indian Cobra, Common Krait, Russell Viper and Saw-Scaled Viper.

In 2017 the World Health Organization (WHO) had raised concerns over venomous snakebites. There are an estimated 80,000 to 1.38 lakh deaths due to snake bites annually worldwide. It is interesting to note that half of these deaths were reported from India. Karan Navin Solanki, a snake rescuer and photographer points out that people are encroaching forests and green covers for housing and infrastructure. “What we seem to be doing is displacing wildlife, including snakes,” rues Karan.

It's no surprise that in recent years, snake sightings in and around human settlements have risen. Karan shares how the ‘fear dynamics’ kicks in on spotting a snake. He says, “Most people react out of fear rather than understanding the situation.” However, what humans need to understand is that snakes haven’t encroached upon our spaces. It’s humans who have disrupted their homes and habitats.

Of late, there have been small changes on the ground. “Earlier, people would instantly want to kill a snake on spotting it. This somewhere is changing.” says Athav Kerur, a snake enthusiast and zoology student from Mumbai. Snakes are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. Hence, many people now call snake rescue teams, instead of killing the poor reptile.

Wildlife experts firmly believe that there is a lot of misconception and misunderstanding around snakes. Karan emphasises that it’s time people educate themselves. “All snakes are not venomous. They play a vital role in controlling pests.” Many people can’t differentiate between a venomous and non-venomous snake. People often mistake harmless snakes such as Wolf snakes and pythons for venomous ones like kraits and Russell vipers. (See box)

Tweaked Responses

The other big problem is handling snake encounters and snakebites. Rajath says, “The best thing is to leave the snake undisturbed, especially if it’s not directly threatening anyone.” Observe the snake from a distance and if possible, try to identify its type. He adds, “If the snake is venomous or is in close proximity to people, immediately call a trained snake or wildlife rescuer for safe relocation of the snake.”

People need to bear in mind that any attempts to directly handle or kill the snake often leads to instances of snake bites or unnecessary harm to the reptile. With awareness and correct information, people can learn to respond calmly and handle the situation better. People living close to forests and green fields should always keep their surroundings clean, close open drains, block gaps under doors and carry a torch while venturing out in the night.

Nature’s Pest Control

Snakes are a crucial part of our ecosystem. They control rodent populations, which in turn prevents crop damage and the spread of diseases. Yet, out of sheer fear, many people try to attack a snake when they see it. Coexistence is the key. Snakes are not evil. They are an essential part of the circle of life!

Snake Bytes

Do’s

• Stay calm and reassure the bitten person

• Move slowly away from the snake

• Leave the wound area or bite mark alone

• Remove shoes, belt, rings, watches or jewellery or tight clothes from the affected area.

• Rush to the nearest health facility for treatment.

Don’ts

• Don’t allow the victim to become overexerted or panic

• Don’t attack or kill the snake if you are close enough

• Don’t cut and apply or inject any anti-snake venom on the wound

• Don’t tie the affected area to stop blood circulation. It can lead to the loss of limbs.

• Don’t lay the patient on his or her back. Lying on the back can block the airways.

Spot The Difference

Venomous Snakes

• They often exhibit defensive behaviors, feeding patterns and movements.

• They may display warning signs such as rattling their tails or adopting aggressive postures when threatened.

Appearances

• Head Shape- Triangular or wedge-shaped, wider at the back.

• Pupil Shape- Slit-like with elliptical pupils.

• Coloration and Patterns- Often brightly colored with distinct patterns

(red, yellow or black)

• Body Type- Typically stockier and

more robust.

Non-Venomous Snakes

• These exhibit more non-confrontational behaviours.

• They prefer to escape rather than engage.

Appearances

• Head Shape- Round or Oval-shaped

• Pupil shape- Round Pupils

• Coloration and Patterns are more muted or solid shades

• Body Type- Can vary.

• Note- some large non-venomous snakes may resemble venomous snakes in body size