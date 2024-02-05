Crazy, stupid humans

Watching a Bear Grylls, Hazen Audel or Frank Cuesta getting up-close encounters with animals on their respective TV shows is fun. But when people try to do the same after venturing into the wild, they clearly blur the lines between fun and stupidity.

The most recent instance was that of two men being chased by a wild elephant in Bandipur forest area situated along the Karnataka-Kerala border. One of them stumbled and fell down making the tusker to try and trample him. Both escaped death narrowly.

The viral video of the close-to-death incident spread like wildfire across social media platforms, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers of disregarding wildlife safety protocols. Both are believed to have been shooting videos and attempted to take selfies with the elephant.

“It is crucial to honor the regulations of the jungle, which were established in consideration of past unfortunate incidents. Humans need to recognise that entering a jungle implies encroaching on animal territory without invitation,” says Wildlife and Nature photographer Masood Hussain.

The least they can do is show respect for the animals’ space, he says. “Historical evidence demonstrates that many incidents in the wild result from visitors or frontline forest staff disregarding these rules,” points out Masood, adding, “The recent video clearly shows the negligence on the part of tourists, who are not supposed to step out of their cars in wildlife sanctuaries. In spite of heavy fines for such offences, tourists usually get away unpunished.”

He wants the authorities to intensify patrolling in wildlife sanctuaries to curb such activities. “Offenders should be penalized heavily. Many sanctuaries have banned the use of mobile phones but the rules aren’t being implemented strictly,” he says. Despite repeated warnings not to take selfies or interact with animals, people still go ahead and indulge in it, which have turned deadly in the past, posing a risk to both humans and animals.

Even IFS officer Parveen Karwal took to X to share the footage and highlighted the importance of remaining in the vehicles in wildlife sanctuaries. “This person was just lucky. But never take risk in wildlife area. Don’t come out of vehicle or go close to animals,” he said.

Past incidents

In March 2020, a man in his 30s was killed by a tigress at the Birsa Munda Biological Park in Ranchi after he fell into its enclosure while trying to take a selfie with the big cat. The man, Wasim Ansari of Buti More in Ranchi died within minutes.

Similarly, in 2021, a selfie attempt at the San Diego zoo in the US nearly cost a man and his young daughter their lives. The man dropped his toddler as he tried to escape the path of an angry elephant and had to rush back to grab her before the tusker could trample her.

In February 2023, a viral video showed a young man’s hand in the lion’s mouth and pulling him towards it. The video posted by an Instagram user suggested that the man tried to take a selfie with the lion when the incident took place.

In December 2023, a 20-year-old was critically injured by a lion while trying to take a selfie with the big cat in the Punjab province of Pakistan. This incident came a week after four lions mauled a man in the same province.

