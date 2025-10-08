Court Blocks Shilpa’s Holiday Plans

Shilpa Shetty, who was grilled for nearly five hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on October 7, is, according to a close friend, “treading on very thin ice,” trying to hold her family together as the law closes in on her husband—and by proxy, on her.

The latest setback for the Kundra family came when the Mumbai High Court rejected Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s request to travel abroad for a family vacation to Phuket, Thailand. Their plea for a stay on the lookout notice issued by the EOW was also turned down.

A close friend of the actor reveals that influential figures in the film industry are gradually distancing themselves from the couple. “It isn’t advisable to be associated with people in deep legal trouble. Shilpa is a lovely woman. She doesn’t deserve all this,” the friend said.