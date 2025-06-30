Course on Heartbreaks & Toxic Love

The Delhi University has introduced a course to navigate the complexities of modern relationships. With the presence of social media usage and dating apps, the rules for love and friendships are being rewritten. One of the primary aims of the course is to address violence stemming from toxic relationships. With the rise in spousal murders in India, the course makes sense.

Amora Tawar, a PhD scholar in Cognitive Science from Hyderabad Central University, says: “Of course, if they are told that certain things are right and certain things are wrong, that could lead to some unhealthy pre-conceived notions but at least they should be given support and the tools to steer them in a particular direction and then decide for themselves.”

Can a course address complex emotions?

However, Dr Ketoki Mazumdar, assistant professor of psychology at Flame University, warns that though such a course looks good on paper, it has certain limitations. “The very existence of Delhi University’s ‘Negotiating Intimate Relationships’ course highlights a deep failure in our society. It’s a glaring sign that the old ways youth learned about love and friendship, watching family, talking within communities, or just figuring it out, have largely broken down. Today’s youth are left struggling in a messy digital world filled with dating apps, social media illusions, and online advice that’s often harmful or completely unrealistic,” says Dr Ketoki and adds, “There’s something almost absurd about trying to turn the raw, unpredictable experience of intimacy into a formal university subject. Can a semester schedule truly capture the pain of heartbreak or the slow building of trust? The big risk is that this course might try to squeeze the messy reality of human connection into neat packed boxes, tidy lessons on “fighting fair” or “texting rules.” This could make real relationships seem like simple homework problems, ignoring their true emotional depth.”

Raising more concerns, she adds: “Is the university genuinely committed to tackling the deep loneliness and anxiety caused by modern life, social media pressure, and shifting values? Will it reach those most at risk of bad relationships, or just become another class for students who are already doing okay academically?

A painful necessity

Though it remains to be seen how the aforementioned concerns are tackled by the faculty, it’s a fact that such a course is necessary. “Despite these serious doubts, the course feels painfully necessary. Its creation is an admission that we’ve left young people unprepared. They’re trying to build relationships in a world flooded with confusing signals and hidden dangers, often without reliable guidance. If this course digs into real issues, like unequal power, true consent beyond just “yes/no,” online traps, and different ways of loving, acceptance, and how to deal with rejection, it might offer a crucial, though imperfect, lifeline. It’s an imperfect solution to a crisis we ignored for too long,” says Dr Mazumdar.

“These courses should be more focused on making teenagers understand themselves and what they want and from there build on deciding whether something is good or bad for them, rather them painting them a black and white picture,” adds Amora.