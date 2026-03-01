Count on Success if You Count

Lord Chesterfield, a British politician who led a colorful life and died in 1773, said, ÒNever seem more learned than the people you are with. Wear your learning like a pocket watch and keep it hidden. Do not pull it out to count the hours, but give the time when you are asked.Ó

At the bridge table, do not count the minutes; instead, count the points, the winners, the losers. The more counting you do, the more successful you will be.

In this deal, South charges into six hearts. How should he play after West leads the spade king?

South decided that if he needed a side-suit finesse to work, it probably would, given WestÕs opening bid. So he adventurously used the Gerber four-club ace-asking convention, then settled into six hearts.

South is missing 15 high-card points. So it is just possible that East has the heart king. And if East has that king, West must hold the club king, and declarer can take all 13 tricks. However, if the heart finesse loses, West will cash a couple of spade tricks.

Suppose, instead, that the club finesse is winning. How many tricks would that provide?

One spade, six hearts, two diamonds and three clubs -- ah, 12.

South should win with his spade ace and play a club to dummyÕs jack. Then he should lead the heart queen, tempting East to cover if he has the king. But when East plays low, declarer wins with his ace, repeats the club finesse, and discards his two spade losers, one on the club ace and one on the diamond king. Then he concedes one trick to WestÕs heart king.