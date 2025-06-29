‘Coolie’ Telugu Rights Sold for Record Rs 53 Cr

Telugu distributors are shelling out an unprecedented amount to buy the dubbing rights of Tamil film, Coolie, which stars superstar Rajinikanth.

“It has been bought for Rs 45 crore plus 18% GST, which totals around Rs 53 crore plus — the highest ever for a dubbed film in Tollywood history,” confirms a leading distributor. According to him, several big distributors competed fiercely for the rights, but the producers stood firm on the price. “Finally, three industry bigwigs — Suresh Babu, Dil Raju and Asian Cinemas — joined hands to clinch the deal by sharing the cost,” he adds.

The buzz around Coolie has been extraordinary, driven by the powerful combination of Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, along with a star-studded cast featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and reportedly, Aamir Khan in a special role. “Rajinikanth struck gold in the Telugu states with Jailer, and now he’s back with another high-octane action entertainer that has massive potential to connect with the Telugu audience,” the distributor points out.

The film is gearing up for release on August 14, where it will clash with War 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Coolie is likely have an edge in the Telugu states with more theatres and strong opening-day collections — provided the content clicks with the viewers,” he concludes.