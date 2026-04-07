Cool Summer Drinks Get Haute Makeovers

The rising summer temperatures in India can drain energy and cause severe dehydration, making it essential to consume refreshing homemade drinks. India’s traditional summer coolers are rooted in culinary heritage. They naturally balance the body heat. Today, regional favourites like aam panna, jal jeera, and nannari sherbet are trending, moving from kitchens to packaged cartons, bottles, and sachets, bringing age-old wellness into modern convenience.

Cool Ancient Wisdom

India’s traditional summer drinks reflect an understanding of seasonal diet. Many regions incorporate spices and ingredients known for their cooling and restorative qualities. Fennel seeds, cumin, poppy seeds, and green cardamom can support digestion and help balance body temperature. Tangy ingredients such as tamarind, kokum and raw mango add refreshing acidity while helping replenish salts lost during hot weather,” says Chef Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

In western coastal regions like Maharashtra and the Konkan belt, tangy kokum-based drinks are popular for their cooling effect. In the north, beverages Panha and jal-jeera combine aromatic spices with a refreshing base. In the South, spiced buttermilk variations provide hydration and comfort during summer. These regional beverages reflect a strong connection between local produce, climate and culinary wisdom,” adds Chef Anshul.

Milk And Curd Coolers

Many desi coolers are made with milk and curd, like thandai, Piyush, lassi, chaas, and falooda with sabja seeds. “These cooling, hydrating drinks balance the intense summer heat. They combine comfort, nutrition and nostalgia, something generations have enjoyed during Indian summers.” States Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, Café Delhi Heights.

Desi Sips In Cafés

Traditional drinks like Shikanji, jaljeera, Aam Panha Sattu drink, Rose, Kokum Sherbet, etc are gaining popularity due to their various benefits. “Earlier, these beverages were prepared at home. Now, many cafes and restaurants are presenting them in creative ways, which reflects a trend of reviving traditional coolers as healthier and authentic options instead of highly processed drinks,” says Chef Roshan Tadadikar. Novotel Mumbai International Airport.

Gut-Friendly Chill Pills

Kanji is a prized summer drink in Indian homes, valued for its cooling and probiotic benefits. It supports gut health, aids digestion, and is recommended in Ayurveda, during extreme heat when digestive efficiency dips. Spices like mustard, black salt, and mild chilli stimulate digestion and prevent post-meal heaviness, while the fermented liquid’s tangy flavour makes it refreshing in hot weather. In Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, kanji is made with carrots, beetroot, or fermented lentil vadas, while in South India, rice-based kanji is enjoyed as a staple dish,” states Chef Rishita Bhalla, CYK Hospitalities.

Benefits of Traditional Coolers

In summer, the body loses fluids through sweat, causing dehydration and fatigue. Proper hydration is vital as it regulates temperature, supports circulation, and keeps organs efficient. Water is the best drink, so aim for 2–3 litres daily. Complement it with coconut water and homemade coolers sweetened with jaggery, honey, or monk fruit instead of refined sugar. These natural options replenish electrolytes and cool the body. Steer clear of sugar-loaded energy drinks and soft drinks,” says Aditi Apte, Senior Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital.

SUMMERTIME SIPS (Courtesy: Aditi Apte, Senior Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)

• Add mint leaves and cucumber slices to water

to make a refreshing drink

• Buttermilk and Lassi are natural coolants that have probiotic properties, leading to improved digestion

• Panakam includes jaggery, ginger, and spices that help restore energy, support digestion, and provide cooling relief.

• Nannari Sherbet – made from nannari plant roots, has cooling abilities, decreases body

temperature and refreshes the body.

• Fennel-based drinks support digestion by reducing bloating and providing a cooling effect.

• Bael Sherbet provides a cooling effect, aids digestion, and eases stomach distress during hot weather.

Sattu Sherbet (Courtesy Chef Roshan Tadadikar, Novotel Mumbai International Airport)





Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons Sattu

• 1 glass of water

• ½ tsp roasted cumin powder

• Salt

• 1tsp Lemon juice

• Finely chopped onion and one green chilli

Method

1. Mix Sattu flour well in a glass of water thoroughly. Add salt, roasted cumin powder, and lemon juice.

2. Garnish with chopped onion and chilli.

Sol Kadhi (Courtesy Chef Anshul Dhyani – Exe Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai)





Ingredients

• 1 cup coconut milk

• 8–10 kokum petals

• 1½ cups water

• 1 green chilli, chopped

• 6 curry leaves

• ½ tsp mustard seeds

• 1 small garlic clove (crushed)

• Salt

• Coriander leaves

Method

1. Soak kokum petals in warm water for 15 minutes.

2. Prepare the base: In a bowl, mix the coconut milk with the kokum water. Add salt and chopped green chilli.

3. Heat 1 tsp oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and crushed garlic. Pour the tempering into the coconut-kokum mixture. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Aam Panha (Courtesy Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, Café Delhi Heights)





Ingredients

• 60ml Raw Mango puree

• 45ml Lemon Juice

• Pinch of spoon Black Salt

• Half tsp spoon Chaat Masala

• 20 ml Sugar Syrup

• Top up with Soda

• Ice Cubes

Method

1. Add raw mango puree, lemon juice, sugar syrup, black salt, and chaat masala

2. Pour the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Top up with soda water

Carrot, Beetroot, Jamun Kanji (Courtesy: Chef Rishita Bhalla, CYK Hospitalities)





Ingredients

(For Kanji)

• 2 medium orange carrots (batons)

• 1 small beetroot (sliced)

• 4 cups water

• 1½ tsp roasted mustard powder

• ½ tsp red chilli powder 1 tsp black salt

Jamun Reduction

• 120 g / ½ cup jamun pulp

• 1 tbsp water

• ¾ cup kanji (strained)

• 5 tbsp jamun reduction

• 2 cups soda

• Pinch of roasted mustard powder

• Pinch of black salt

• 3–4 drops mustard oil

Method

1. Kanji: Combine all ingredients. Ferment it for 3 days, strain and chill.

2. Jamun Reduction: Combine all ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes until reduced to a thick consistency.

3. Mix kanji and jamun reduction. Pour over ice, top with soda, add spices, and finish with mustard oil.