Cool Cucumber Craze

Cucumber in Indian cuisine

In India, Cucumbers are the quintessential summer food common as a raw salad or raita ingredient; they are also cooked in curries, chilas, rice and even pickles. In South India, it is added to dals, kootu, avial, pachadi, and buttermilk curries. In West Bengal, cucumber is lightly fried or cooked with poppy seeds. In the North, it is mostly eaten raw as salads or raita. In Western states, cucumber is used in salads or sabzi, states Padmini Lakkimsetty, Bengaluru-based food blogger. who shares recipes on Instagram @the_aromatic_plate.

Restaurants are elevating the cucumber from a simple side garnish to an important ingredient through global flavour pairings. Integrating them into your meals is easy; slice them into a salad or whirl them into smoothies. “There are many ways to eat cucumbers daily. Cucumber infused waters, cucumber ice cubes in mocktails, Cucumber sticks or boats with protein-rich fillings, salads and raita, blended into smoothies and soups, or cucumber as garnish on curd rice, fermented and pickled preparations that support gut health,” says Amit Dean, Chef De Cuisine, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Cucumber varieties

Globally, cucumbers come in wide varieties, and India has several regional types. For salads, English cucumbers or Persian cucumbers are ideal because of their thin skin and few seeds, and they have a crisp, refreshing texture. For smoothies, softer and more hydrating varieties like English cucumber blend smoothly and have a mild flavour that pairs with fruits and herbs. For pickling, smaller and firmer varieties, such as gherkin, are preferred as the dense flesh helps them retain crunch even after being brined. For cooking, dosakaya or Mangalore cucumber is excellent. They hold their structure well and are used in curries, dals, and regional preparations where the cucumber absorbs spices while maintaining texture”. Says Afshan Khan, home chef and food content creator from Delhi, who posts recipes on Instagram @chefshaan19.

Cucumber – global pantry staple

From cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches favourite of late Queen Elizabeth II, to cucumber with chat masala, the common street food in India, the cucumber is loved worldwide.

Native to India, it is now consumed in China, Russia, and the United States, adapting to diverse climates and culinary traditions. “Celebrated for its high-water content, it balances rich, spicy, and grilled foods. Beyond raw preparations, it is pickled, fermented, sautéed, braised, and stuffed. In Japan, it features in sunomono and kappa maki; in Korea, in oi muchim and cucumber kimchi. The Middle East pairs it with yoghurt and herbs, while Europe offers tzatziki, mizeria, braised cucumbers, and classic sandwiches reflecting its global versatility.” States Amit Dean, Chef De Cuisine, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Nutritional benefits

Cucumber contains 95% of water, which helps in hydration and supporting fluid balance, particularly in hot weather. “It is light, low in calories, and easy to digest, so it fits well into a weight-management plan. It provides vitamin K and potassium in moderate amounts, along with naturally occurring antioxidants. When eaten with the peel, it has fibre, which supports digestive regularity and the gut. Including cucumber in meals helps ease bloating or mild acidity, because it feels cooling and gentle on the system,” says Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian, Founder, Santushti Holistic Health &Diet Insight Academy.

Cucumber is best eaten fresh and thoroughly washed. “If the skin is clean and the variety allows, keep the peel since much of the fibre sits there.

Avoid bitter cucumbers, as excessive bitterness can indicate compounds that may upset the stomach. Moderation matters. Though light eating large quantities at once may cause bloating. It works better as part of a meal, included alongside other foods,” says Kaur.

Cucumber in skin care

Cucumbers have been a go-to natural remedy in traditional beauty rituals and new-age skincare products. Chilled slices over the eyes can calm puffiness and give a cooling sensation. Products (face wash, under-eye gels, masks, etc.) formulated with cucumber extracts can complement a skin care regimen. “Cucumber in the diet supports internal hydration, and its antioxidant compounds contribute to the body’s routine repair processes, which over time influence skin strength and texture,” adds Kaur.

Adding cucumbers to your diet is a refreshing way to support your health. Here are a few cucumber recipes that are easy to make.

Recipes

1 Cucumber Gazpacho

(Courtesy Amit Dean, Chef De Cuisine, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre)

Ingredients

Cucumber: 2

Garlic: 1 clove

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Olive oil: 1 tpsp

A few mint leaves

Salt

Method

* Blend, cucumber, mint, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and salt.

* Chill, drizzle olive oil, and mint on top before serving.

2 Cucumber Noodles

(Courtesy Padmini Lakkimsetty, Bengaluru-based food blogger)

Cucumber: 2 (spiralized like noodles)

Schezwan sauce: 1½ tbsp

Soy sauce: 1 tsp

Vinegar: 1 tsp

Garlic: 1 tsp (minced)

Ginger: ½ tsp (grated)

Red chilli flakes: ½ tsp

Sesame oil: ½ tsp

Sesame seeds: 1 tsp

Spring onions: 2 tbsp (chopped)

Red capsicum (sliced small)

Salt

Method

Spiralize cucumbers. Lightly sprinkle salt, rest for 5 mins, and squeeze out excess water.

In a bowl, mix Schezwan sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger & chilli flakes. Add cucumber noodles to the sauce.

Top with sesame seeds, spring onions & red capsicum

Salata (Afghani cucumber salad)

(Afshan Khan, home chef, food content creator.)

Ingredients

Cucumber: 250 gms

Onion: 50 gms

Tomato: 150 gms

Green onion: 150gms

Cilantro: small bunch

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Black pepper

chat masala one tsp





Method:

Chop all the veggies and season with salt, black pepper, and fresh lemon juice. Let it rest for a few minutes so the vegetables release their natural moisture. Top with chat masala