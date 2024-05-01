Cool and Calm Fabric Facts

It is the time of the year when the sun is at its peak and the weather is hot and sultry so one must dress in comfortable fabric. Soaring temperatures along with high humidity can make you sweat a lot so it is important to wear clothes that allow for air circulation to keep you cool and relaxed. Tight-fitting and synthetic fabrics during the sweltering summer months can cause skin-related ailments such as heat rash and bacterial infections. From breezy cotton to crispy linen, there is a fantastic range of fabrics to choose from to dress up in summer for both women and men. So here is the list of fabrics that are perfect for hot weather to dress up in style.

Cotton Comfort

Cotton is one of the most comfortable and natural materials for summer. It is breathable and soft on the skin. Cotton, the natural fibre, has water-absorbing capacity that helps in the absorption of perspiration. Cotton has many variants such as cotton lawn, cambric cotton chambray, cotton, poplin Flannel, etc. Cotton is a fibre that is woven, knitted, or felted to create a vast variety of fabrics which can be styled in shirts, dresses, sarees etc. India boasts of rich cotton weaves, handcrafted prints, colourful embroidery, and the treasure of traditional designs and weaving techniques. There is plenty to select for both Indian and Western wear from Kota Doria, Tant, Bagru, Bandhini, Ikat Sangneri, and Maheshwari, Kalamkari designs. Then there is also Madras cotton, a lightweight cotton woven in various colours to make checks.

Linen Effect

Linen is apt for summer wear due to its breathability and temperature regulation. Made from flax fibres, it keeps you cool and dry in hot weather. “Linen’s popularity in offices stems from its comfort factor and its shift from casual wear to more sophisticated tailoring, making it ideal for both men and women seeking an elegant yet comfortable look. Moreover, linen has antibacterial properties that ensure you will not get any rashes after wearing it. The versatility and durability of the fabric make it easier to style from casual outings like being on the beach to office wear,” says fashion designer Shilpi Gupta from Delhi. Pair a linen cotton blazer with pants or a pencil skirt for formal wear in summer. “To uplift the look, team it with a crisp linen white shirt, style it with high-waisted pants,” suggests Shilpi.

Cool Rayon

Rayon, the man-made fabric is also a good summer choice as is flowy and has a soft feel. It is comfortable on the body and does not trap heat says Lucknow-based Smita Agarwal, co-founder, Akheri (chikankari designer wear) “Rayon stays uncrushed for longer as compared with linen and other cotton variants. Chikankari embroidery is ideally done on fabrics which are light and sheer, Rayon comes good on both. Chikankari, though mostly a summer wear, is an all-year favourite now. Chikankari is a delicate hand embroidery which enhances fabrics like cotton, chanderi, muslin, and silk. The colour palette and the fabric type may be different to harmonise with the weather conditions. Indian women love chikankari especially on rayon as it is most comfortable. The colours to wear this summer are pastels, turquoise, and greens. Teaming a rayon kurta with a flowy chikankari dupatta and churidar/ palazzo makes it elegant.”

Mulmul Magic

Mulmul, a treasure of Indian textiles, is a dream wear for hot summers. Mulmul, also known as muslin, is a lightweight cotton fabric that has been used for centuries in clothing. Taniya Biswas, co-founder of Suta (which works with weavers and creates handwoven and handcrafted products) says, “Mulmul is incredibly light and fine cotton fabric is woven with a plain weave, making it unbelievably breathable. Imagine “woven wind” —that’s how delicate and airy Mulmul feels. This allows sweat to evaporate quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day. No wonder it remains a favourite for centuries!” This fabric is now used for suits, dresses, and shirts with beautiful prints. Chiffon has a translucent look and is made from a blend of silk, cotton, and artificial fibres. Its delicate soft texture and flowy drape are ideal for summer wear as sarees and kurtis.

Chic Chanderi

A blend of cotton, silk thread and zari results in lovely chanderi fabric. “Chanderi cotton’s popularity for summer wear is due to its lightweight, breathability and luxurious drape. Chanderi fabric is light and airy. This allows for excellent airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable during hot summers. Despite its lightweight, Chanderi cotton drapes beautifully which is apt for elegant silhouettes in sarees and suits,” states Taniya.

Organza Elegance

Organza is a super lightweight woven material which is also summer-friendly. Organza is known for its sheer, and crisp texture. Organza is a breathable fabric, which allows air to pass through it. It is perfect for sarees, kurtis, gowns and lehenga in the summer season.

Khadi Statement

Khadi, is a hand-spun cloth and easy-care-for fabric that keeps the body cool in the heat. This eco-friendly fabric is usually handwoven using cotton, silk, and wool. The khadi cotton fabric is light and breathable, and it does not irritate the skin or stick to the skin. Therefore, it is suitable for sensitive skin. It can absorb moisture and sweat, making it an ideal choice for summer. Today designers create a variety of garments for both men and women in khadi.

Cool Mr & Mrs

A genuine cool piece of dressing advice for brides and grooms who are tying the knot during the Great Indian Summer. Select light flowing lehenga and sarees in net, chiffons, and light silks such as crepe, Kota silk munga and satin silk. The brides can opt for a georgette saree or lehengas as this lightweight fabric fluidly drapes and adds an ethereal touch. Georgette is a versatile fabric that allows you to work with its subtle sheen and soft texture. Grooms can also enhance their wedding ensemble with a georgette, silk sherwani or cotton kurta with subtle embroidery and adornments.