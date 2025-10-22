Conversations in Colour

People of the Homeland, a curatorial initiative, invites viewers into a space where memory, identity and belonging are explored through painting, sculpture, ceramics and experimental forms.

The innovative experience is located in a new gallery co-founded by architect Sona Reddy and music executive Deepti ‘Deej’ Jasti. The space is named THIS, and sheds allegiance to old rules. Instead of the typical gallery hush, the duo imagines a more conversational space in what one can call “a living room for ideas,” as Reddy puts it.

The exhibition, which runs till October 31, introduces the city to a collective of contemporary artists from Baroda, and is curated by Rukshaan Krishna, known in India’s modern art circuit for her consistent advocacy of emerging voices.

In the People of the Homeland show, Reddy, Jasti and Krishna, all visual artists themselves, bring together 20 artists who don’t subscribe to the need for either spectacle or neat thematic closure. Their works unfold differently for everyone.

Importantly, many of the participating painters, sculptors, printmakers and ceramicists have chosen to let their work speak anonymously. Their decision, according to Krishna, stems from a shared intent to dissolve the hierarchy that often dictates how art is viewed. “This anonymity lets the work breathe without labels,” she says. “It removes the bias of name and reputation, allowing emotion and technique to take centre stage.”

“The artists explore the multifaceted concept of belonging and the dilemmas it brings,” Krishna explains. “Through their chosen mediums, each artist creates a space where humour, beauty, pain, and joy coexist, encouraging us to perceive the world through a lens of wonder.”

The compelling works are dense, layered compositions that are abstract but rarely distant. Chaos often yields to an intimate choreography of soft brushstrokes and sculptural textures that call to the subconscious. Clay, fibre, brick or pigment — each material feels charged with personal and collective histories.

“It’s not about who made what,” says Jasti. “It’s about what these works make you feel – discomfort, nostalgia, even joy. We wanted to create a space where art isn’t intimidating but intimate.”

People of the Homeland is on view till October 31 at Room Therapy Collective,

Jubilee Hills.