Contaminated rainwater can be a health hazard

However beautiful it may be watching actor Gene Kelly singing and rain dancing in the classic Hollywood movie Singin’ in the Rain or actors Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sensually grooving to the superhit track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the reality of getting drenched in rainwater, especially for urbanites, is far from romantic and can be harbinger of ill-health.

With the rains continuing in many parts of the country and people getting caught in the sudden downpours, health problems escalate too. Apart from the usual risks of fever and cold, when rainwater gets mixed with air and ground pollutants and pathogens, it adversely affects the skin and hair. Acidic rain in polluted cities is not uncommon. However, rain water, which per se is pure and much better than hard water, has many beneficial effects too, according to experts.

Harmless rainwater can cause havoc when mixed with pollutants

Dr Chaitanya Challa, senior consultant of Internal Medicine, says, “By itself, rainwater is clean water falling from the sky. But getting exposed to rainwater can be dangerous, especially in polluted cities, because when it descends, the rainwater comes in contact with pollutants from the air and ground. Once it falls, the rainwater mixes with the pollutants, pesticides, oil, dirt and pathogens like bacteria, which are already present on the ground. Due to waterlogging in most places, there are high chances that people’s feet or the legs would touch it whenever they are in a water-logged street. So, apart from catching cold, chances of skin irritation also increase. As a remedy, after reaching home from the rainy roads, people should take bath in clean tap water and wash the feet and areas exposed to the rainwater with soap and dry themselves.”

Contaminated rainwater can pose a danger for skin and hair

Elaborating on the adverse effects of rainwater on the body, Dr Madhu Chopra, cosmetologist and managing director of Studio Aesthetique, Mumbai, says, “Rainwater may appear harmless, but the chemicals and contaminants it gathers on its descent can cause a number of problems for your skin and hair. Particularly for people with sensitive skin, the combination of rainwater and environmental contaminants can irritate the skin and cause issues like rashes, itching, or even outbreaks of acne. Extended exposure can upset the pH balance (balance between acidic and alkaline) of the skin, increasing the risk of infection.”

“For hair, rainwater can strip away natural oils, leaving it dry, frizzy, and prone to tangling. The impurities can also cause scalp irritation, leading to dandruff or even hairfall in some cases. It’s important to cleanse your skin and hair thoroughly after getting wet in the rain to minimise these effects and keep them healthy.”

Dr Chopra also cautions that even a single exposure to rainwater can trigger dermatological issues like redness or breakouts, rashes, itching, skin irritation etc, especially for those with sensitive skin or scalp. Rainwater often contains pollutants and microbes that can irritate the skin, leading to rashes, acne, or itching and sensitive skin is more reactive to these impurities. As for the hair, while one-time exposure might not cause severe problems for everyone, repeated exposure enhances the risk of infections, dandruff or hair fall.

Rainwater is more toxic in cities than in towns and villages

The bigger and more polluted are the cities, rainwater tends to be more toxic. In large urban conglomerations, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and other pollutants mix with rainwater, making it more acidic and contaminated with chemicals and heavy metals. “This pollution can cause several skin and scalp issues. However, regardless of location, it’s essential to cleanse your skin and hair after getting wet, as rainwater can carry bacteria and dirt from the environment,” says Dr Chopra.

Benefits of bathing in pure rainwater

Speaking about the benefits of pure, non-contaminated rainwater, Dr Chopra says, “Rainwater, in its purest form, offers several benefits for both the skin and hair. It is naturally soft water with a neutral pH, which means it can be gentle and soothing for the skin. In summer, the cooling effect of rainwater can soothe the skin and provide comfort for heat rashes or prickly heat and reduce inflammation, making the skin feel refreshed.

“For the hair, pure rainwater is often softer than tap water, which means it can help cleanse without stripping away natural oils, leaving the hair softer and more manageable. It also rinses out shampoo and conditioner more effectively, making hair feel light and hydrated. However, these benefits are mostly realised in areas with minimal pollution, where the rainwater is almost pure,” she says.

Soft rain water versus hard tap water

The main difference between rainwater and hard tap water lies in their mineral content and pH levels. Dr Chopra explains, “Rainwater, when pollutant-free, is naturally soft with a neutral pH. It doesn’t contain high levels of calcium, magnesium, and other minerals found in hard tap water, making it gentler on the skin and hair. This softness means rainwater can cleanse more effectively without leaving any residue, keeping the skin softer and the hair more manageable. On the other hand, hard tap water can be quite harsh and is more harmful for daily use. The minerals in it can strip away the natural oils from your skin and hair, leading to dryness, irritation, and even clogged pores, which can trigger breakouts. It can also make the hair feel rough, tangled, and more prone to breakage over time.”

Precautions and remedies

“If you get wet in the rain, it is vital to shower as quickly as possible with lukewarm water to wash away the impurities. To prevent stripping natural oils from your hair and skin, use a mild shampoo and a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser. Apply a conditioner to your hair to replenish the moisture, and use a moisturiser to keep your skin moistened thereafter. When your skin feels irritated, try not to scratch it and gently pat it dry. Consider using an anti-fungal powder or cream, especially in regions that are prone to moisture retention, if you are susceptible to fungal infections,” advises Dr Chopra.