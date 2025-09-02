Confluence of Folk, Modern & Rising

Twenty-five years ago, when Payal Kapoor started Arushi Arts in Delhi, she simply wanted young artists to be seen alongside the masters. Today, that dream comes full circle with Harvest 2025 at Hyderabad’s Salarjung Museum. “Harvest has always been close to my heart,” she says. “It began with the late critic Sunit Chopra and has grown into both a personal and professional journey — always about giving new voices a space with the established.”

Curatorial vision

At the core of the upcoming festival is a principle first voiced by the late critic Sunit Chopra: That Indian art should be a shared space for masters, emerging voices, and marginalised traditions. “Chopra told me we must give younger and tribal artists the chance to show alongside the top names,” says Payal Kapoor. “That has always been the curatorial vision.”This inclusivity sets the show apart — it’s not just a celebration of great masters but also a stage for fresh voices and tribal traditions. Yet Kapoor resists framing it as a balance. “All art is good art. All art is one,” she says. “There’s no question of balancing senior and young artists. Each vision stands on its own.” The exhibition brings together works by over 75 artists, including modern greats like Arpita Singh, Jamini Roy, F.N. Souza, M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, and Tyeb Mehta — drawn from a meticulously built collection. Equally striking is its spotlight on folk and tribal art, featuring legends such as Gond pioneer Jangarh Singh Shyam, Bhil artist Bhuri Bai, and Mithila painter Baua Devi.

Evolving landscape

The exhibition also mirrors the shifts in India’s art scene over the past 25 years. Kapoor notes how prices have soared, but more importantly, how exhibitions have become sharper in vision, better lit, more precisely edited, and held to higher critical standards. The choice of Hyderabad’s Salarjung Museum as the venue is equally deliberate.“It’s one of the most beautiful museums in India, and it was a dream to show here,” says Kapoor.

Silver jubilee painted in bright hues

