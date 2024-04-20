Confessions of Makeup Artists





Crown & Glory



India’s makeup industry is flourishing and projected to reach an impressive $2.27 billion by 2028, as per experts. The significant influence of the cosmetic industry is undeniable, especially evident in the high demand for makeup artists. Some command high fees for bridal makeup, film set makeup, movie prosthetics, and fashion runways. An experienced makeup artist with 4-5 years of experience can earn between ₹ 3-5 lakh rupees in a month. But despite the high demand and stupendous salaries, some makeup artists continue to remain without work for months. Maya Mehta, a celebrity makeup artist and founder of Bombay School of Makeup and Hair says, “Most makeup academies do not offer structured learning or offer makeup only as a secondary course.” Maya, who has worked as a celebrity prosthetic artist for projects like Mirzapur and Rock On, emphasises the shift in attitude of some makeup artists. Maya says that some makeup artists do not wish to join hands with unpaid projects and collaborations. “They prefer to work in specific beats of makeup. Graduates from academies that do not cover a diverse range of makeup styles struggle to thrive in various projects due to lack of comprehensive knowledge,” adds Maya.



Cosmetics Cost Makeup artists are in high demand but due to factors like time, tough competition, and demand and supply issues in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, some find it challenging to secure work. In the freelance realm, artists often end up charging a nominal or low fee due to varied customer demand. Clients frequently prioritise cost over quality, opting for the lowest quote without considering the work's value. This makes it challenging for a budding artist to stand their ground and demand a reasonable fee for their craft. Vanshika Chawla, a Freelance makeup artist from the London School of Beauty and Makeup says, “When it comes to full-time jobs for freshers the options in India are limited to salon and retail where knowledge on each service offered is paramount. Additionally, clash in timings, competition from peers charging much lesser rates make it hard to find employment.” Vanshika suggests the key strategy for makeup artists to establish a strong reputation in the industry is to extensively showcase their work on social media and build a social media profile.





Get Glowing Makeup artists earn well for a single project and sitting when working with A-list celebrities. Budding makeup artists who work as assistants on film sets and film production can earn a substantial income and gain valuable experience. Celebrity makeup artists like Mickey Contractor, Namrata Soni and Puneet B Saini who were the maestros behind celebrities like Deepika, Alia and Sonam Kapoor’s makeup charge approximately ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 1 Lakh for a single sitting. Ojas Rajani, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked in Bollywood film sets, Miss World and with the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone also runs her own Makeup Academy. She says, “The typical fee charged in a good makeup academy is ₹ 3.5 lakhs. A bridal makeup from a celebrity artist costs between ₹ 85,000 to ₹ 1,00,00 depending on the region.” “Makeup artists must join a good makeup academy where internships are offered to get a kickstart in the industry,” adds Ojas.





The Cost of Beauty Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube have revolutionised the makeup industry. They offer a stage for emerging artists to display their talents. By leveraging analytics, conducting audience research, and staying updated on the latest makeup trends, artists cater to the curiosity of self-learners eager to master the art of makeup. From tutorials to before-and-after transformations it paves the way for significant opportunities like collaborations with cosmetic giants, paid brand partnerships, and financial success. Maya Mehta vouches for the use of social media for makeup artists to find lucrative deals and says, “People like to see beauty and creativity on social media. Makeup artists must showcase their work and talent endlessly to get noticed and join hands with big brands.” Networking with people in the industry is vital for makeup artists as it opens endless doors to various projects and collaborations. It expands their portfolio and industry connections. By enrolling in an academy that offers structured learning, artists learn every skill and knowledge and do not hesitate to join hands with varied projects. By embracing retail jobs and collaborations, makeup artists possess the tools needed to thrive in the competitive beauty industry, ensuring continued growth and success in their careers.