Composer Thaman Wins Praise From The ‘God Of Cricket’

Leading music composer S. S. Thaman is on Cloud Nine after spending quality time with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“Had a lovely time with Sachin all the way from Dallas to Dubai,” Thaman shared on X. “Showed him the CCL match clips of my batting. The master blaster said I have great bat speed. Uhffff... Sorted!”

He also hinted that the two “might work together soon.”

Thaman, who recently received wide appreciation for his background score in an action entertainer, is a cricket-enthusiast, and has earned a reputation on the field as well, by participating in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

“He’s working on Akhanda 2, scheduled for release in December, besides scoring music for Prabhas’ upcoming film, The Raja Saab,” says a source.

In fact, Nandamuri Balakrishna was so impressed with Thaman’s work in films like Bhagavanth Kesari and Daaku Maharaj that he fondly renamed him ‘Nandamuri Thaman’ and gifted him a Porsche car, adds the source.