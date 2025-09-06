Fresh from acclaim for Netflix’s Inspector Zende, the actor has little time for sentimentality. “Nostalgia is the worst enemy of humankind. I never dwell on the past. I focus on what excites me and challenges me to prove myself all over again,” says the 56-year-old actor.

With a 31-year career spanning genres, characters, and platforms, Bajpayee believes acting is a constant journey. “Comfort has no place in my craft. It’s about pushing boundaries, challenging myself. If something feels easy, I don’t do it.”

This drive brought him back to Satya director Ram Gopal Varma after 27 years for the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. When Varma narrated the idea of Police Station Mein Bhoot, Bajpayee didn’t even ask about his part. “He said he had a story ready and asked me to come to Hyderabad. I said sure. I didn’t ask him about the role, and he laughed, saying I was the lead. It was a no-brainer for me. I’m looking forward to starting the second schedule in November.”