‘Comfort Has No Place in My Craft’
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on why he thrives on challenges and reuniting with Ram Gopal Varma
Fresh from acclaim for Netflix’s Inspector Zende, the actor has little time for sentimentality. “Nostalgia is the worst enemy of humankind. I never dwell on the past. I focus on what excites me and challenges me to prove myself all over again,” says the 56-year-old actor.
With a 31-year career spanning genres, characters, and platforms, Bajpayee believes acting is a constant journey. “Comfort has no place in my craft. It’s about pushing boundaries, challenging myself. If something feels easy, I don’t do it.”
This drive brought him back to Satya director Ram Gopal Varma after 27 years for the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. When Varma narrated the idea of Police Station Mein Bhoot, Bajpayee didn’t even ask about his part. “He said he had a story ready and asked me to come to Hyderabad. I said sure. I didn’t ask him about the role, and he laughed, saying I was the lead. It was a no-brainer for me. I’m looking forward to starting the second schedule in November.”