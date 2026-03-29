Collarbone Becomes The Cynosure Of All Eyes At The Oscars

At the Academy Awards this year, fashion didn’t just shine — it was engineered to sit perfectly. While gowns delivered drama, it was jewellery that defined the mood. And more specifically, where it sat. The collarbone became the most intentional space on the red carpet.

Necklaces no longer competed for attention with plunging silhouettes or heavy layering. Instead, they rested precisely along the collarbone — framing, sculpting, and elevating the look. It was subtle, but impossible to ignore.

From heritage houses to contemporary labels, the biggest names leaned into this idea, proving that placement is the new power move.

The Collarbone Takes Centre Stage

This year’s red carpet marked a shift from excess to precision. The collarbone — often overlooked—became the focal point. Celebrities embraced necklaces that sat close, structured, and intentional. It wasn’t about how big the jewellery was, but how perfectly it was placed. Ami Patel, Fashion Stylist says “The collarbone is such an underrated spot. When you place a necklace there, you don’t need anything else. It does all the work quietly.”

Kate Hudson delivered one of the most striking moments of the night. She wore over 41 carats of rare green diamonds worth an estimated $35 million, by Garatti. Her custom necklace featured a 16-carat fancy green diamond surrounded by nearly 50 carats of white diamonds. Paired with matching earrings and rings, the look was undeniably luxurious — but what made it stand out was how the necklace sat perfectly along her collarbone.

Similarly, Elle Fanning chose a transformable necklace by Cartier, originally made in 1904. Despite its vintage origin, the placement felt modern. It rested delicately along the collarbone, bridging history with contemporary styling.

Statement, But Make It Precise

If previous years were about oversized statements, 2026 redefined what “statement” means. Teyana Taylor wore a platinum necklace by Tiffany & Co. featuring 857 round diamonds (over 60 carats), an emerald-cut diamond (over 18 carats), and 140 baguette diamonds. She paired it with diamond earrings and rings — but despite the scale, the necklace remained anchored at the collarbone, giving the look structure.

Kylie Jenner took maximalism and refined it. She wore 200 carats of diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz. Her look was extravagant, but the necklace placement was close to the collarbone – clean and intentional.

Shaleena Nathani, a stylist, adds, “Clients always think statement means big. But now, statement means well-placed. A smaller necklace in the right position stands out more.”

Craftsmanship Meets Placement

Beyond aesthetics, the jewellery at the Academy Awards told stories of craftsmanship, time, and detail. Anne Hathaway wore the Neoclassical Starlight high jewellery necklace by Bvlgari. At its centre was an 8.02-carat pear-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond, surrounded by over 35 carats of additional diamonds. The piece took over 850 hours to create. Yet, despite its complexity, it sat effortlessly along the collarbone, paired with yellow diamond earrings and rings.

Megha Arora, a fashion stylist says, “Earlier, we would layer necklaces for impact. Now I tell my clients — just get the length right. If it sits on your collarbone, the look is already elevated.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also chose Bvlgari, wearing the Serpenti Illusio necklace. At its centre was a 14.01-carat antique cushion-cut sapphire from Madagascar, surrounded by pavé-set diamonds, emeralds, and onyx. Crafted from 235 elements over more than 1,300 hours, the necklace was intricate and detailed—but again, its placement remained precise, hugging the collarbone.

Chase Infiniti wore pieces from De Beers, including the Metamorphosis Summer diamond choker necklace with over 57 carats. Set in yellow and white gold, the choker sat tightly along the collarbone, reinforcing the trend. The layered earrings and rings complemented the look without distracting from it. Karan Batra, a fashion consultant says, “In India, we love statement jewellery, but now it’s more refined. The focus has shifted from size to placement.”

From Red Carpet to Real Life

What makes this trend powerful is how easily it translates beyond the red carpet. Collarbone necklaces don’t require couture. They work across wardrobes and occasions. Whether styled with a simple tank top, a crisp shirt, or traditional wear, the effect remains the same — clean, elevated, and intentional. Simran Kaur, a personal stylist opines that most people don’t realise how much difference length makes. “Move a necklace slightly higher, onto the collarbone, and the whole outfit changes.”

Collared Luxury

From Kate Hudson’s rare green diamonds to Kylie Jenner’s 200-carat brilliance, the jewellery was undeniably extravagant. But what tied it all together was restraint. Because in a year where fashion is moving towards refinement, the smallest detail made the biggest impact. And this time, all eyes stayed exactly where they were meant to — right at the collarbone.