Coastal Fantasy Or Environmental Folly?

Hyderabad is set to get its first artificial beach – a Rs 225 crore project at Kothwalguda, spread across 35 acres, promising floating villas, adventure sports, wave pools, theatres, restaurants, cycling tracks, and play zones for children. While the project is being pitched as a tourism boost, environmentalists and water conservationists question whether it makes sense in a landlocked city already grappling with vanishing lakes and urban flooding.

Environmental concerns

Water experts caution that creating an artificial beach in Hyderabad could create more problems than it solves. Calling the project an “alien narrative,” Kalpana Ramesh, a noted water conservationist, says it would consume vast amounts of water and require continuous cleaning, filtration, and chlorination. She also warns of the environmental risks of disposing chemically treated water back into the system.

“Hyderabad’s natural lakes are already shrinking, contributing to rising temperatures, water scarcity, and urban flooding. Where is all this water going to come from – river water? groundwater? And after treating it with chlorine and chemicals, are we going to pump it back into the ground? We are simply creating a new problem in the name of entertainment,” Ramesh said. She added that cities like Jaipur have successfully turned stepwells into sustainable public swimming pools, a model Hyderabad could follow.

Financial and public priorities

Environmentalist Prof. K Purushotham Reddy stresses that the proposed beach does not reflect public demand. Hyderabad faces pressing challenges like flooded streets during monsoons, poor air quality, congested roads, and under-served neighbourhoods.

“Public money should not be wasted like this. Sadly, in our country, public opinion is rarely considered in such decisions. In many parts of the world, large-scale projects are discussed in open forums, through Town Halls and community meetings. Here, projects are suddenly announced, and crores are spent while our real needs remain unaddressed,” Purushottam said.

Heritage over imported fantasy

Ramesh highlights Hyderabad’s unique water heritage as a sustainable alternative. “The city once had 6,000 stepwells, or baolis, many of which were central to community life and biodiversity. Instead of chasing artificial fantasies, why not channel these funds into cleaning the Musi river, restoring lakes, and strengthening our water heritage?”

Officials take on the concept

However, officials remain cautiously supportive. Jayesh Ranjan, the Special Chief Secretary (FAC) of the Department of Tourism and Culture, Telangana, said the project is still in its early stages. “We received the proposal a few days ago. It is still under review, but definitely a concept which we would like to support on behalf of the Government,” he said. “It’s creating something that’s missing for us … there are many tourists who enjoy a beach holiday,” he added.