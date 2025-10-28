‘Clutter-Breaker and Re-Definer of Mainstream Cinema’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 13 years in Bollywood are dotted with several firsts. His latest film Thamma — his first festive release — has also turned out to be his biggest opener yet.

“This validation is amazing, we are at Rs 100 crore; it’s a victory for me. The movie’s success at the box office shows that the audience for whom we have made the film have loved it, and that’s what matters,” he says.

Part of Maddock’s horror universe, Thamma marks Ayushmann’s debut in the genre. He plays a journalist who, after being saved by a female vampire (Rashmika Mandanna), undergoes a supernatural transformation. He says he was intrigued by the plot.

The mainstreaming of the once-marginalised horror category, he feels, has a lot to do with the respect it now gets as a creative medium. “Maddock has brought respect to the genre, putting in both money and creativity . The storytelling has scale, humour, great music and diversity, which is why it’s now widely accepted, even by actors who once hesitated to be part of it.”

On Thamma, he adds, “The toughest part was getting the reactions right, because it was fantastical and supernatural. There was a lot of wire work, green screen and VFX.”

Since his unconventional debut in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has built a filmography that redefines the mainstream, with hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dream Girl. “It gives me a certain reprieve when I do something clutter breaking and without a reference point. That’s my USP, I cannot deviate from that,” he says.

Up next, Ayushmann steps into the shoes of Bollywood’s beloved lover, Prem—immortalised by Salman Khan—in Sooraj Barjatya’s next. “I have big shoes to fill. It’s challenging and exciting at the same time. I’m looking forward to working with Sooraj Sir, he’s one of the best.” he shares. He’s also ready with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, releasing in 2026, and a Sikhya-Dharma collaboration he describes as a “squeaky comedy and a genre-breaking role.”

Ask him to define himself as an artiste, and he responds,. “I don’t take myself too seriously, but if I had to define, I’d say I’m a clutter breaker.”

And if there’s one role he’s eager to explore next, it’s that of a grey character. So, would he consider revisiting his Andhadhun role in a sequel? “I’d love to, but that’s a question for Sriram Raghavan. He’s currently busy with Ikkis, but I think he has something in mind. Let’s see,” he says.