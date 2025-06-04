Clarion Call For A Conscious Closet

From partnering with local artisans to launching resale programmes and collecting over 2,500 kilos of ocean-bound, fashion designer Meghna Goyal, founder of Summer Away (formerly: Summer Somewhere) is redefining what responsible fashion and sustainability can look like. Beyond creating fashionable clothes, Meghna is cultivating a community committed to sustainability. The “Preloved” programme gives garments a second life, while the brand’s recovery of over 2,500 kilos of ocean-bound plastic showcases its tangible environmental impact. It signals a shift toward deeper storytelling and a refined articulation of her values. Her label has blended breezy elegance with mindful production, rooted in circular fashion principles and low-impact materials. Guided by her passion for travel, eye for design, and love for the planet, Meghna is building a fashion brand that prioritizes environmental responsibility.



What inspired your commitment to mindful, circular fashion?



Having grown up in the fashion industry, I saw firsthand its environmental toll. My love for fashion was strong, but I couldn’t ignore the disconnect between creativity and responsibility. Summer Away was born from the belief that both can coexist.



What drives your environmental advocacy?



It’s frustrating to see brands greenwashing with “conscious” lines made from unsustainable materials. Fashion’s role in ocean pollution is undeniable. Our industry must take real responsibility, not just offer surface-level solutions.

What were your early challenges?



Initially, I pursued a made-to-order model to reduce waste. But resort wear demands quick availability, which made this model difficult. Adapting our logistics while maintaining our ethical foundation was a tough but necessary pivot.



Tell us about the ocean-bound plastic recovery.



We fund plastic recovery with every purchase and work with specialized partners to ensure accountability and transparency in our efforts. Our community beach cleanup was a moving experience. Seeing volunteers come together was empowering.

How do you avoid tokenism in sustainability?



Sustainability is central to our brand—not an add-on. From sourcing to resale and waste reduction, every aspect is guided by measurable, transparent efforts. We continually assess and refine our impact.



Has working on ocean cleanup changed your outlook?



Absolutely. Picking up plastic waste firsthand highlighted the consequences of fashion’s overproduction. It reinforced my belief in slow fashion and inspired us to educate our community about mindful consumption.



Which collaborations have helped your ocean goals?



Our biggest support comes from partners who help track and recycle ocean-bound plastic. But our beach cleanups, involving our team and community, have been the most emotionally impactful.



Q: Why the shift from Summer Somewhere to Summer Away?

The change reflects our broader vision. What started as a getaway-inspired line has evolved into a lifestyle brand with a deeper purpose. ‘Summer Away’ feels more intentional, grounded in sustainability and thought-ful design.

What message do you have for young designers?

Design with purpose. Aesthe-tic appeal matters, but our impact on the planet and people is just as impor-tant. Creative choices should reflect our ethical responsibility.

How will Summer Away grow while staying true to its mission?

We will continue using lower-impact materials, small-batch production, and meaningful storytelling. Our goal is to be a platform for mindful living—not just fashion.

