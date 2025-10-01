‘Cinema Has No Religion Or Language’

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and noted actor Pawan Kalyan has taken a firm stand against such retaliatory measures. He openly extended his support for the ticket price hike of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring that cinema should unite people, not divide them.

In a statement, Pawan Kalyan said: “Cinema, music, sports, and cultural arts have no boundaries of language, region, caste, or religion. Their core purpose is to entertain and connect people from all walks of life. It is unfortunate that some individuals, driven by personal agendas, tried to block the screening of OG in theatres across Karnataka. In response, some voices have now begun to suggest that Kannada films, such as Kantara, should be restricted in our Telugu states. I do not support this thinking.”

He said art should spread joy and unite cultures, not divide. “If you don’t like a film, don’t watch it — but targeting movies with hate is unacceptable.” His remarks come even as his own film They Call Him OG faced release hurdles in Karnataka amid local opposition.