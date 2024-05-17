Choreographers Make Moves To Seek Due Credit

From Dola Re Dola to Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Badtameez Dil, these iconic songs have hook steps that even non-dancers remember. But rarely, would people know or remember the ‘dance masters’ behind these memorable hook steps. The chances of a choreographer’s name being publicised along with the song or movie are rather slim. However, recently, renowned choreographers including Remo D’Souza, Bosco Martis, Kruti Mahesh, Vijay Ganguly, and Ganesh Acharya addressed the underappreciation and lack of recognition choreographers faced in the Hindi film industry. They were speaking at a panel discussion on Shakti Mohan’s YouTube channel, Nritya Shakti. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed hit songs like Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos), Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re), Nachange Saari Raat (Junooniyat), Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho) and Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal) to name a few. Ganguly says initially they overlooked the credits on social media platforms. “We were unaware even though it is important to give credit. The growing significance of social media has made it important to ensure credit is given for our work,” says Ganguly.

Nikita Banawalikar (28), a Kathak exponent and choreographer who has choreographed several memorable songs, says, “As artists, it is our responsibility to give due credit to fellow artists only then can we expect the audience (society) to recognise dance as a full-time profession and not question the artists on their career choices.” Nikita trained Manushi Chhillar for eight months for the movie Samrat Prithviraj. She also trained Tota Roy Chowdhury for all his Kathak sequences in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and independently choreographed the song Kahe Ched from this movie.

Nikita also assisted Kruti Mahesh on the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao (Heeramandi). Ganguly who had worked on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for Colour Yellow Productions made Aanand Rai recognise his work. Vijay got the IIFA award for Best Choreography for Chaka Chak.

Beyond Choreography

The job of a choreographer goes beyond dance moves and hook steps. They need to understand the plot of the story, tirelessly refine moves until they perfectly capture a song’s energy, and teach the moves to the artists. They are also involved in post-production for editing of the song. Shakti Mohan, a dancer, choreographer and founder of Nritya Shakti says, “Sometimes the film doesn’t work but its songs are etched in people’s minds. Choreographers don’t just give moves, they also decide on set production, costumes, design, camera angles, number of dancers, etc.” Shakti is famous for her independent choreography of Nainowale Ne (Padmaavat). She was an assistant choreographer of the song Kamli (Dhoom 3).

Lack Of Recognition

Despite featuring a performance of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the award ceremony, choreographer Prem Rakshit wasn’t adequately celebrated. During the discussion, Ganesh Acharya mentioned that he wasn’t credited in the YouTube description for the song What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). Bosco, won a National Award for choreographing Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) but his name was not credited in the song list. The recognition of work is not the sole right of choreographers but the entire team. Vijay says, “I requested the team of Sam Bahadur to mention the dancers’ names for the end credits. A song belongs to a choreographer as much as it belongs to the entire team (assistants, DOPs, dancers etc). Everyone works hard to be noticed and achieve better opportunities.”

Hook Step Culture

Instagram reels have popularised the culture of hook steps. A hook step is like a stamp to a letter out for delivery. It packages the entire song for people to remember not just the song but the movie as well as the actor. Shakti says, “Hook steps have always been there. However, due to the Instagram reel culture, they have significantly gained popularity. We often receive requests to choreograph catchy hook steps that the audience can easily replicate.” Some choreographers see their names roll in the end credits of a movie but many still struggle to find a place even there. The choreographers claim they are still not given due credit on platforms like YouTube. Shakti says, “We're grateful that some iconic choreographers have taken the initiative to start a serious dialogue.” People work hard to make a name for themselves. Nikita says, “When the release and promotions of songs are celebrated with interviews of directors, singers, and actors, then why not even with the choreographers?”

A song belongs to a choreographer as much as it belongs to the entire team (assistants, DOPs, dancers etc).” — Vijay Ganguly, a choreographer

When the release and promotions of songs are celebrated with interviews of directors, singers, and actors, then why not even with the choreographers?” — Nikita Banawalikar, Kathak exponent and choreographer