Chiranjeevi Opts Out of Maruthi’s Next

The Telugu film industry appears to have reached a point where the A-listers are looking seriously at revamp. Chiranjeevi is the latest superstar to review the status quo and consider a different route. He has opted out of The Raja Saab director Maruthi’s next venture.

The debacle of The Raja Saab has come as quite a shock to the industry, given Maruthi’s supreme confidence in it. “The director was sure it would break all Prabhas’ previous records,” says a source in the know. “In fact, even now, Maruthi feels the audiences didn’t understand the film,” he adds. Even before the release of the film, Maruthi had approached Chiranjeevi with his next project and the latter had given his verbal nod. But the fiasco of the film, combined with the changing scenario in the Telugu film industry, has given him room for doubt. What is clear is that Maruthi has to work hard to regain the confidence and trust of actors and producers.