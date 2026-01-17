Chikiri Chikiri’ Crosses 200mn Views

‘Chikiri Chikiri,’ the first single from Ram Charan’s much-anticipated sports drama Peddi, has created a sensation across platforms, crossing 200 million views worldwide in five languages and setting a unique record. Composed by A.R. Rahman, ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ blends infectious energy with a celebratory beat, amplified by Ram Charan’s swagger and electrifying moves. The track has crossed two million likes, logged over 60 million audio streams, and emerged as a playlist staple.

Over 3 lakh Instagram reels and nearly 8.7 lakh YouTube Shorts feature fans recreating the hook step, fuelling a global youth trend. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is set for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27.



