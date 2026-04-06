Chews Wisely!

For decades, nutrition advice has largely revolved around what people should eat — calories, nutrients, food groups, and dietary patterns. But as digestive disorders and lifestyle-related diseases continue to rise globally, health experts are increasingly turning their attention to another crucial dimension: how we eat.

Science Begins in the Mouth

Digestion does not begin in the stomach, as many assume — it starts in the mouth. The act of chewing is not just mechanical; it is the first step in breaking down food and preparing it for nutrient absorption. “The pace at which we eat and how well we chew our food play a fundamental role in digestive health,” says Dr Sharad Malhotra, Sr consultant & director, gastroenterology, hepatology & therapeutic endoscopy at Aakash Healthcare. “Digestion begins in the mouth, where proper chewing breaks food into smaller particles and mixes it with saliva, initiating enzymatic processes.”

He adds, “Eating too quickly often leads to larger, inadequately processed food reaching the stomach, which can strain the digestive system and contribute to issues like bloating, and indigestion.”





Fast Eating, Slow Consequences

Meals today are rushed, between work, travel and screens. It seems harmless, but over time, it takes a toll. According to Dr Malhotra, poor eating habits can go beyond temporary discomfort. “Over time, poor eating habits may also impair nutrient absorption and disrupt gut motility,” he notes.

Moreover, rapid eating interferes with the body’s natural satiety signals. The brain typically takes around 20 minutes to register fullness, meaning those who eat quickly are more likely to overconsume before realizing they are full.

Mindful Eating Gains Ground

As awareness grows, the concept of mindful eating is gaining traction among both health professionals and the public. “Modern dietary guidelines must evolve beyond focusing solely on what we eat to also emphasize how we eat,” explains Ms Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare. “In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, eating has become rushed, distracted, and often irregular, which directly impacts metabolism and overall health. But being fully present during meals, chewing properly, and recognizing hunger and fullness cues can improve digestion and prevent overeating,” Kalra adds.

Role of Timing and Routine

Beyond chewing and pace, when people eat is also emerging as a critical factor in metabolic health. Irregular meal patterns — such as skipping meals, late-night eating, or inconsistent timing — can disrupt the body’s internal clock.

“Meal timing plays a crucial role in regulating circadian rhythms and metabolic processes,” says Kalra. “Irregular eating patterns are increasingly linked to obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders.”

This growing body of evidence suggests that nutrition cannot be separated from routine. Structured meal timings, she notes, help the body anticipate and efficiently process food, supporting better metabolic outcomes.

Screens, Stress, and Disconnection

Another defining feature of modern eating is distraction. Whether it’s scrolling through phones, watching TV, or working during meals, many people are no longer fully engaged with their food.

This disconnection can lead to “mindless eating,” where individuals consume more than intended without truly registering the experience. Experts warn that such habits not only affect portion control but also diminish the body’s ability to properly process food.

Kalra emphasizes the need for behavioural changes. “Future dietary recommendations should integrate behavioural aspects such as structured meal timings, screen-free eating, and portion awareness,” she says.

Holistic Approach to Health

The growing emphasis on eating behaviours signals a broader shift in how health is understood. Nutrition is no longer just about nutrients on a plate but about the entire experience of eating — from preparation and environment to pace and attention.

Slow, mindful eating allows the brain and gut to coordinate effectively, improving satiety signals and reducing overeating. In the long term, adopting habits such as chewing thoroughly and maintaining a relaxed eating pace can significantly lower the risk of common gastrointestinal disorders and support overall gut health.

Looking Ahead

As dietary science evolves, experts agree that future guidelines will likely move toward a more integrated model — one that combines what, when, and *how* people eat. This shift reflects a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between behaviour, digestion, and overall well-being.