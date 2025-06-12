Cheque Out! The New Nillionaries

Meet India’s new breed of young adults—the nillionaires. They have little to no savings, don’t own property or gold, but they sip on cold brews that cost more than their savings account balance. Their Instagram feeds glisten with luxury—airport looks, curated outfits, and globe-trotting reels—while their bank apps flash low-key panic. Meet India’s “nillionaires”: the generation living like they have it all, when in fact, they have very little.

Broke & Unbothered

Nillionaires aren’t trying to fool anyone; if anything, they are living life honestly through a financial tightrope. Gone are the days when “broke” meant boring. Today, it means budgeting your way to the finer things in life. It’s not deception—it’s curation. Where older generations measured success by how much they saved or what they owned, the nillionaire generation measures it by how well they live—today. It’s a shift from “delayed gratification” to “deserved gratification.”

The Instagram page of Reyansh (27), a content strategist from Bengaluru looks like a lifestyle magazine—cold brews, cabin stays, and wide-leg pants in moody lighting.

“I know my balance is tragic, but I dress like my life isn’t,” he shrugs. “It’s not about faking it. It’s about owning your vibe, even if you’re broke. I’ve got no savings, but I’ve got good skin, good WiFi, and decent lighting. That’s enough.”

If the pandemic taught them anything, it’s that life is short, uncertain, and rarely plays by the rules. Priya Singh, a certified financial planner based in Mumbai says that the focus on experiences and personal branding is commendable from a quality-of-life perspective, but it’s financially precarious. “The absence of an emergency fund, health insurance, and long-term investments like retirement planning can lead to significant distress in unforeseen circumstances. A medical emergency or job loss can quickly unravel this ‘curated’ lifestyle into a debt trap.” Building skills and networks is valuable, but they are not direct substitutes for financial security.

Clout & Cash

Behind the polished Instagram stories lies a quieter truth—financial anxiety. Credit card bills pile up, savings are non-existent, and career paths can feel like an emotional rollercoaster. But nillionaires have learned to navigate instability with humour and hustle. They juggle side gigs, upskill constantly, and monetise everything from cooking to Canva. They know how to earn fast, spend faster, and panic later. Influencer gigs, brand collaborations, and freelance work often flow toward those who “look the part.”

Meher, 25, is a graphic designer who has mastered the art of looking rich on a budget. “People think I travel all the time. Reality? I book tickets on EMI and stay in shared hostels. It’s all about angles,” she laughs. Meher wears rental fashion, barters design work for perks, and squeezes in ‘mini luxuries’ like sushi once a month. “I’m not pretending to be rich. I’m just not letting my bank account define my self-worth.”

Self-Branding

In this new economy, visibility often trumps value— A sleek Instagram grid, a decent following, or a knack for aesthetics can open more doors than a fat paycheck. The hustle isn’t just about earning money—it’s about building a brand. They are aware that their relationship with money is complicated. Money isn’t their end goal. Lifestyle is. Identity is. Rajesh Kumar, a seasoned Financial Advisor in Bangalore, offers a nuanced view. “This generation values instant gratification, which isn’t inherently bad, but it needs to be balanced. It’s feasible to lead a lifestyle that prioritizes experiences, but only if there’s a disciplined approach to managing risks. For instance, even if you travel frequently, ensure you have travel insurance, and set aside a small, non-negotiable portion of every earning towards a contingency fund. Even Rs 500 a month consistently can build up over time.”

Unique Assets

Nillionaires may not be piling up fixed deposits or investing in property, they are building less tangible but equally powerful assets—skills, networks, personal brands, and self-worth. Aarav, 29, a DJ in Kochi, sums it up: “I’d rather collect memories than money. A bank balance doesn’t comfort me, but a beach sunrise after a gig? That hits different.” He earns well during peak months, spends most of it on travel and gear, and lives light the rest of the year. “Do I have savings? No. But I have a life I like waking up to.”

The 'dream' of balance and freedom can quickly turn into a nightmare without a financial safety net.

A financial planner would strongly advise diversifying income streams and, more importantly, building a robust passive income foundation for long-term stability.

Nillionaires’ financial journey may be slower, and yes, riskier. But it’s also more intentional. They know they’re not set for retirement at 35—but that’s not the dream anymore. The dream is balance. Flexibility. Fun. Freedom.

Money Matters

49% of Indian Gen Z live paycheck to paycheck with minimal savings. (Deloitte, 2024)

62% prefer spending on experiences over long-term investments. (YouGov India, 2024)

17% of urban youth save more than 20% of their income. (Scripbox, 2023)

25–30% of monthly spending goes to fashion, grooming, and lifestyle. (KPMG, 2023)

72% believe their online image is as important as their real-life identity.

(Meta India, 2024)





