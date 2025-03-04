Cheap & Best Globetrotting Hacks of 2025

Whether you’ve been eyeing a luxury vacation or simply want to explore the world on a budget, this year might just be your golden ticket. Get ready for jaw-dropping discounts, secret travel hotspots, and some clever tips to make sure your wallet stays as happy as your passport.POCKET-FRIENDLY TRAVELThe travel industry has realised that people like to explore, but not at the expense of their savings. Consequently, 2025 is dotted with cheap travel deals, discounted flights, affordable accommodation packages, and rewards programmes. Social media is truly instrumental in people’s travel decisions these days. A recent survey reveals that over 70% of travellers (ages 20 to 55) make their travel plans based on something they saw on social media. Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja, the dynamic duo behind Bruised Passports says, “Our most important tips would have to be regarding comfort and safety! Make sure you don’t compromise on the quality of your accommodation, choose reputed hotels and opt for transportation and guides recommended by locals or someone at your hotel.”MONEY MATTERSWhile inflation is often the bad guy in travel stories, some countries are offering cheaper deals to attract tourists. Prices have dropped in destinations like Japan, South Korea and some European gems. As a result, budget travellers have got a chance to visit these places. “Japan, has become affordable lately due to the currency fluctuations,” says Nitika Whig, a savvy travel enthusiast. “Other countries in a similar situation are doing the same, which means cheaper flights, cheaper hotels, and more time to spend at the ramen shop.”The greatest irony about travelling well is that often the most affordable options are the most spectacular ones! Savi and Vidit advise people to research the places before visiting them. The duo says, “Go beyond viral social media posts and read detailed guides on travel websites. It can help you save money and plan better vacations.”SAVE, NOT SKIMPIt’s time to put your savvy travel hat on. How do you save some cash without sacrificing experience? Here’s what the pros recommend:Book in advance: Early bird deals on flights, accommodations, and activities can save you a ton.Look for bundled deals: Did you know some airlines offer international tickets that come with domestic flights? Talk about a two-for-one deal. If you’re going to Japan, for instance, take advantage of bundle packages that let you hop around the country for less.Go boutique: Skip the bigbrand hotels and opt for boutique stays or Airbnbs.They’re cozy, unique, and often way more affordable.Try Local Stuff: Forget the overpriced tourist traps—opt for activities that let you experience the culture.Cooking classes, local art workshops, or unique cultural experiences are often cheaper and more meaningful than just sightseeing.Savi and Vidit add, “The trick to travelling well without breaking the bank is balance. You don’t need to stay in a fancy hotel or book overpriced tours. Instead, book a boutique stay with an immersive experience. Go local—whether it’s cooking classes, local art tours, or just finding a hidden café that the locals swear by.”EXPERIENCE COUNTSIt’s not about luxury resorts or extravagant shopping sprees; it’s about experiences.Think cooking classes in Italy, local workshops in Africa, or hiking through hidden mountains. People are shifting from Instagram-worthy places to experiences that are meaningful. Sheetal Dev, a Punebased international travel expert says that travel experiences stay for a lifetime. “The best way to experience is to blend with the locals, try their traditional cuisine, attend a local festival or stay with a host family.”Imagine staying in boutique hotels or private villas that offer a high-end experience without the high-end price tag. Book in advance. Nitika says, “It’s all about finding hidden gems where luxury and affordability meet. Think beautiful private villas in places like Montenegro or Slovenia.”