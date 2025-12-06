Chanel Picks Hyd’s Bhavitha Mandava to Open Its Show

Mandava, a 25-year-old from Hyderabad, has become the first Indian model to open Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show — a breakthrough that has instantly positioned her as fashion’s newest global name.

Staged in New York’s subway under creative director Matthieu Blazy, the moment was both historic and deeply personal.

Trained as an architect and pursuing a master’s in assistive technology at NYU, Bhavitha wasn’t chasing runways; she was navigating classes, research labs and daily subway rides. It was on one such commute, at Brooklyn’s Atlantic station, that Showin Bishop of 28Models spotted her. Weeks later, she was walking as an exclusive for Blazy’s Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 show — a leap so swift it felt cinematic.

When Blazy moved to Chanel, he brought her into his world again. For his first Métiers d’Art, he chose to transform the New York subway into a runway. And in a symbolic nod to where her journey began, he selected Bhavitha to open the show — a full-circle moment acknowledging the serendipity of her discovery. “Exactly a year ago, I started modeling, and @matthieu_blazy was the first person I ever worked with. From my first runway to my first campaign, you made a life I never could have dreamed possible. I’m so honored to be following you to @chanelofficial,” she posted on insta.

Bhavitha shared a video of her parents watching the livestream from Hyderabad — her mother calling out her name through tears, her father glowing with pride. The clip went viral, turning a fashion milestone into a family celebration seen worldwide.