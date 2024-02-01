Chaitanya Pratap debuts in Tamil

Telugu actress Chaitanya Pratap is entering K’Town with the suspense thriller Athomugam. Newcomer S. P. Siddarth plays the protagonist.

Director Sunil Dev says, “Athomugam is an ancient Tamil term meaning ‘hidden face’. The film is about the eerie and unsettling events that that occur when the dark, concealed aspects of human nature are revealed. The story traces the chaos in the protagonist’s life after he installs a spy application on his wife’s mobile phone. There are numerous twists in the story set in Ooty,” he adds.

Ananth Nag, Sarithiran Raa, Kavi J. S, Varghese and Bipin Kumar have important roles. Arun Pandian will be seen in a special cameo.

Arun Vijayakumar handles the cinematography and Manikandan Murali the music for the film produced jointly by Reel Petti and Tharigo Filmworks.