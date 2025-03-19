Celebs praise Sunita’s return

Actors Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan welcomed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams back to Earth on Wednesday after her nine-month space mission.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned on Tuesday, bringing an end to a prolonged and unexpected journey that began with a failed test flight more than nine months ago. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico in the evening, hours after departing the International Space Station. Splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

Chiranjeevi hailed the duo’s return as both “historic” and “heroic.” “WELCOME BACK TO EARTH. Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore!! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!! Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around Earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail-biting, and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you! Kudos to SpaceX Dragon Crew-9 for bringing them back!” he posted on X.

Madhavan shared a video of Williams emerging from the SpaceX capsule, calling her safe return an answer to global prayers. “Welcome back to Earth, our dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered… So wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and millions of praying souls’ prayers being answered. Great job all at SpaceX Falcon 9, NASA, and the entire crew. God bless you,” he wrote.

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar also praised Williams, saying she has always admired women like her. “Moments like these define humanity! While we make attempts to advance our research and technology, our resilience during difficult times defines us… Welcome back!” she posted.