Celebs must stop giving medical advice

South film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently caught in the eye of the storm, courtesy her recommendation of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation as an effective alternative therapy for viral infections. Things took a controversial turn after a health expert, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka The Liver Doc, slammed the actress on social media for endorsing a therapy that could have potentially hazardous consequences, and even said she deserved to be jailed for doing so.

Dr Philips also expressed his displeasure over Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s stance that alcohol consumption in moderation is beneficial for overall health. Kamath had recently said so on a widely-popular podcast, while sharing his views on India’s liquor industry with co-guests Abhishek Khaitan, Minakshi Singh, Shuchir Suri and Suraj Shenai.

While the Liv Doc subsequently apologised to Sam, he stood by his stand that advocating controlled drinking was akin to a ‘crime’. “Alcohol is good business, a business that leeches out others’ life. It rakes in money for governments through taxation & monopoly; and fattens the bank accounts of those behind the industry (like this round table group) and makes barons out of those who sell well,” he said on X.

History is laden with instances of celebrities with a global following doling out health advice without discretion.

Of course, public figures have a responsibility to exercise caution while offering advice in areas where they have no in-depth knowledge. But Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a senior dermatologist and consultant at Max Hospital Saket, New Delhi, feels viewers should be as responsible, and be wary about what they consume and who they believe, as an individual’s fame doesn’t necessarily equate to accuracy in their endorsements.

“I am from a generation which grew up without Instagram, but often saw people blindly following celebrities and trying to emulate everything they’d wear and eat. Stardom is a huge social responsibility. Even if a celebrity wants to endorse something with good intent, being totally convinced of its benefits, they should always fact-check and consult an expert before sharing their views publicly. Film stars need to be aware that irrespective of what anyone says, their influence is far more impactful than that of a layman. However, people also need to be smart and take everything they see online with a pinch of salt,” she stresses.

Stardom is a huge social responsibility. Even if a celebrity wants to endorse something with good intent, being totally convinced of its benefits, they should always fact-check and consult an expert before sharing their views publicly. Film stars need to be aware that irrespective of what anyone says, their influence is far more impactful than that of a layman.” — Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a senior dermatologist and consultant at Max Hospital Saket,

Mindless Talk

Kapil Dev: ‘Pressure and depression, these are American words’

The cricketing icon once made sweeping statements on mental health, and attracted massive flak for his regressive statements. Clinical Depression is a medical disorder that demands therapy and medication, or either, depending on the severity of the condition.

Miley Cyrus: “Everyone should go on a gluten-free diet for better body and mental health”

Experts say a gluten-free diet is only prescribed to people suffering from celiac disease, a condition that causes the immune system to react adversely to gluten, damaging the lining of the intestines and leading to uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms. Recommending it to everyone serves no actual good, and may even backfire, for certain gluten-free snacks are known to be packed with more fat than their regular contemporaries.

Katy Perry: “I take 26 vitamin supplements a day and strongly recommend it for better health”

As per a report on cbsnews, overdosing on vitamin supplements may have adverse effects, leading to symptoms like nausea, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, hair loss and fatigue, along with a host of illnesses.