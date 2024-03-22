Celebs Insure Their (Ass)ets

You may have heard of common folks insuring their homes, cars, and health. But when you are a celebrity and in top form then it is not unusual to have insurance cover on the most valuable part of your body. From Jennifer Lopez’s reported bum ($27 million) to Miley Cyrus’s tongue ($1 million), and Lionel Messi’s left foot ($900 million), celebrities are protecting their assets at mind-boggling insurance premiums. Back home, sexy hunk John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra Jonas too have got their invaluable assets covered. Reportedly, John’s bubble butt has an insurance cover of ₹10 crore and Pee Cee’s famous pouty lips are covered at a whopping $10 million.

All Covered Up

When a celebrity gains popularity for his or her particular body part, then many times it becomes imperative for them to insure their body parts — fingers, lips, buttocks, legs, feet, hands, tongue, breasts, vocal cords, and in case of some men, even their precious family jewels. Insurance companies are more than happy to boast a clientele of top stars in their ‘safety covers’ and “premium plans.” Narendra Kumar Bharindwal, Vice-President of Insurance Brokers Association of India weighs in on the trend among celebrities insuring body parts. He said “For some celebrities, their body parts are considered unique assets as they contribute significantly to their popularity. Insuring these body parts is a way to bring attention to their value and enhance their brand image. For celebrities whose careers heavily depend on a specific body part like singers, athletes, or models, getting the part insured helps safeguard their livelihood in case of any injury that could hamper their careers.”

T A Ramalingam, chief technical officer of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance explains the nitty-gritty behind celebrity insurance. “The main difference between standard insurance and celebrity insurance is that they are charged millions more than their non-fixed annual income.” How do insurers assess the risk associated with such a copious amount? “There is a detailed proposal which every celebrity fills with an extensive set of questions. The information must be corroborated by doctors and assessed carefully by the underwriter with approvals from the international market,” adds Ramalingam.

Star Attraction Plan

For a lot of celebrities, their beauty and outer appearance bring bread and butter to the table. This is especially true for models and actors, who with their talent, undergo extreme pressure to keep their figures to unrealistic beauty standards. These artists are looked upon by the same society. In the case of musicians, singers, and sportspersons, damage to their core body parts can ruin their entire careers forever. Some celebrities buy insurance coverage for specific body parts to generate buzz in the media and draw attention to their valued assets. Others choose to insure their body parts to avoid copyright infringement of their talent and unique assets. There are reports of Amitabh Bachchan and the late Lata Mangeshkar insuring their vocal cords for an undisclosed amount. Sonia Dubey, a senior image consultant provides an interesting take on celebrities who insure their body parts, “For some celebrities, their brand value is dependent on their physical appearance and the feedback received from the outside world. No matter how much one denies objectification, it exists. “To become a consumable brand, celebs highlight certain body parts which bring in hordes of brand endorsements,” adds Sonia.

Top Up Plans

The trend of celebrity body part insurance is catching up all over the world. Hollywood icon Rihanna became the talk of the town after she insured her sexy legs at $ 1 million just in case they become “less beautiful.” Reportedly, Kim Kardashians insured her voluptuous backsides for $21 million, while singer Mariah Carrey has insured her vocal cords for $35 million as reported by TMZ. The trend of celebrities insuring their body parts underscore the intricate intersection of fame, finance, and physical appearance in the entertainment industry. While it may seem a bit extravagant and vulgar display of assets (both personal and monetary), it’s a strategic move to protect their livelihoods and preserve their unique assets. Whether motivated by practicality, publicity, or a combination of both, the practice highlights the extraordinary measures taken by celebrities to safeguard their invaluable assets and contributions to popular culture.

For celebrities whose careers depend on a specific body part, getting the part insured helps safeguard their livelihood in case of injury.” — Narendra Kumar Bharindwal, VP, Insurance Brokers Association of India