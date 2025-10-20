Celebrity Diwali Moments

Double joy with Mirai’s success

This Diwali couldn’t get any happier. My film Mirai is a success, thanks to the force above (God) and the force below (the audience). Mirai is about light conquering darkness. I'll be spending Diwali with my parents. At the moment, there’s no one special in my life besides them. Next Diwali, my relationship will change.”

— Teja Sajja

Traditions and togetherness

Diwali, Eid, Holi, and Christmas have always been top priorities in our home. The tradition was started by Abba (father Kaifi Azmi) long ago to celebrate India's syncretic culture, and Baba and I continue it with great joy. Our girl gang, ‘Dher Saara Pyar,’ had a small but wonderful evening celebrating Tannishtha Chatterjee’s spirit and her Busan win. Tonight, we’re having an intimate gathering at Tanve Baba’s, and tomorrow, Javed and I will host a medium-sized Taash (cards) party—mostly family and close friends. Some play poker, and this time my godchild, Namrata Goel, will teach Mahjong to the uninitiated. Maza hi maza! As always, the focus is on food!”

— Shabana Azmi

Family, diyas, and sweet memories

Diwali was the most important day of the year for us growing up in California. It brought us back to our roots and made us proud to share our culture with our American friends. Crackers weren’t a big part of my childhood, but lighting diyas was always special. Praying together, exchanging sweets, and most importantly, bringing the whole family together—that’s what made it memorable. I love celebrating, though this year I’m a bit injured. I’m looking forward to recovering soon while taking care of all my animals at home. Happy Diwali!”

— Adivi Sesh

Award-winning festive cheer

I couldn’t hope for a better Diwali. I’ve just won a major award for my performance in I Want To Talk. Diwali is always with family and close friends. This year, I am feeling more Diwali-ish than ever.”

— Abhishek Bachchan

A quieter celebration

As a child, Diwali was all about new clothes, the sweets my mother made, relatives, and my father’s friends. The house would be full, with crackers and phool jharis. Now, I pray for a no