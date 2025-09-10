Celebrity Arrogance Under Scrutiny

Bhansali’s infamous temper

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made headlines-not for his lavish sets, but for his temper. A complaint was lodged against him and two others in Bikaner, Rajasthan, during the filming of Love and War. Reportedly, a line producer alleged that Bhansali misbehaved and breached a contract he had cancelled without payment, despite the producer fulfilling his duties.

Bhansali’s mercurial reputation is well known. Even Ranbir Kapoor, who debuted in Bhansali’s Saawariya, admitted that the director’s taskmaster approach pushed him to the brink of quitting. Crew members describe sets ruled by moods. “He is difficult to work with, but it's often passed off as eccentricity. Still, the tension is real, and no one wants to upset him,” recalls a former assistant director.

Sharp words making headlines

Actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan's public meltdowns have turned her into the internet's favourite “love-to-hate” personality. From scolding photographers to snapping at overenthusiastic fans or fuming in Parliament when addressed as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,” her sharp retorts have become Bollywood folklore.

Still, many argue that her outbursts are judged more harshly because she’s a celeb. Film analyst Girish Wankhede notes, “Viral clips of curt exchanges, rejected selfies, or brusque walkaways spread like wildfire, shaping the narrative of celebrity arrogance. While these moments are real, they’re also products of professional pressures, psychological states, media dynamics, and social expectations.”

The no-filter brigade

Bad behaviour isn’t restricted to senior stars. Kajol, known for her candidness, once scolded paparazzi for wearing shoes inside a Durga Puja pandal. While supporters felt she had a point, her later public scolding of her own staff drew criticism. Accusations of “rudeness” have followed her for years, yet Kajol remains unfazed: “I cannot and will not sit down to edit myself time and time again for somebody else’s idea of how a celebrity should behave.”

Kangana Ranaut’s confrontational streak-from humiliating reporters to taunting contemporaries become part of her public persona.

Male stars: Tempers and Me Too

Male actors aren’t exempt either; Nana Patekar and Govinda are notorious for their mercurial tempers and public outbursts, and have been called out for slapping fans in public.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has long faced accusations of harassment and misconduct. Former Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi had called out Sajid for being abusive towards his wife, Lara Dutta, while TV actor Navina Bole had accused him of sexual misconduct. It was during the Me Too movement that several female artists found the courage to speak out against him.

The feeling of entitlement

Hollywood has its share of meltdowns, too — from Mel Gibson’s drunken tirades to Alec Baldwin’s run-ins with photographers. But with smartphones and social media, no tantrum disappears anymore. Every snap, scold and slap is clipped, shared, meme-ified, and made permanent.

A celebrity agent adds, “Some stars mask emotions, appearing amiable while privately seething; others simply don’t feel the need to play nice. Fans can be obnoxious, breaching private space-but there's no excuse for lashing out at the people who contribute to your stardom. Yet no one cancels this behaviour. The audience watches, the crew works, and toxic conduct persists.”