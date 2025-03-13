Celebrating mutual love in marriage

Tum Ko Meri Kasam, scheduled to be released on March 21, is based on the real-life story of Dr Ajay Murdia and his wife Indira, and their struggle to build a legacy in India’s IVF industry. It highlights not only the personal sacrifices made, but also the unconditional love and respect the couple share. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, it blends love, drama and the thrill of the courtroom.

Esha Deol and Adah Sharma, who play pivotal roles in the film, answer some questions:

Tell us about your characters.

Adah: I play Indira. For me, Indira and Ajay are one person. Tha’s how the real Ajay Murdia speaks of his wife. They make decisions together, including life-changing ones. On the first day, when we were doing a photoshoot for the film, he said, “We were always on the same level. I never did anything without asking her. She made the final decision.” I thought that was so beautiful, because our story is from 30 years back.

Esha: There are two timelines in the story and a lot of twists and turns. There is a lot of courtroom drama and it was very interesting for me to play the defence lawyer, Meenakshi Sharma. We all go through so much, and to play such women is a big honour.

Do you feel that husbands and wives had a lot of love for each other in those days?

Esha: I’ve seen it while growing up. In the 80s, the period of this story, there was mutual love and respect in a marriage.

Adah: It’s interesting, because now we talk of how we have progressed, and how women are becoming more empowered. Yet, this story is set in the 80s.

Do you feel women were empowered earlier?

Esha: Earlier, there was not as much awareness about this subject as there is now, thanks to various platforms of discussion.

What is your concept of womanhood?

Adah: I feel there are so many men waiting to bring a woman down, and so, we women should not bring each other down. We should uplift each other. That makes you stronger. You can't shame someone and expect to shine.