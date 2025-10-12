CBFC to Ban References to Beef Eating in Films

In Malayalam cinema, references to beef and beef eating have long been common. Not anymore. According to an industry source, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to prohibit all mentions of beef as cuisine in films.

Recently, a reference to “beef biryani” in the Malayalam film Haal was reportedly removed by the CBFC. The makers have now approached the court challenging the decision. However, the source insists this is not an isolated case. “Malayalam films have, over the years, normalised references to beef consumption. It may be part of the regular cuisine in Kerala for some communities, but for much of the country, the cow is considered sacred in the Hindu religion. Henceforth, all references to beef will be removed from films,” the source said.